Britannia's Varun Berry named CEO in addition to his current role as Exec VC and MD

The Board of Directors of Britannia Industries Ltd, at their Meeting held on 8th May, 2025, have designated Varun Berry as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 8th May, 2025, in terms of Regulation 26A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, in addition to his current role as the Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. Accordingly, he will be re-designated as the Executive Vice-Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
There shall be no change in the terms and conditions of his appointment approved by the Shareholders at the 104th Annual General Meeting held on 28th August, 2023.
Varun Berry holds a graduate degree in Engineering (BE Mechanical) from the Punjab University. He joined the Company as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2013 and at present, he is the Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. He has an experience of over 38 years with premier companies like Hindustan Unilever and Pepsico, both in India and overseas and a successful track record in leading Startups, Joint Ventures and growing Businesses. He is also on the Board of several leading Companies.