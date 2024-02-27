comScore            

How it Works

20 percent of all the people watching video content in 2023 have been cord cutters: Kantar

Addressable TV is poised to extend its reach to over 45 million homes, constituting 21 percent of addressable TV households in 2024.

By  Storyboard18Feb 27, 2024 1:28 PM
20 percent of all the people watching video content in 2023 have been cord cutters: Kantar
Internet users in India has crossed the 800 million mark, with rural India having more internet users than urban.(Representative Image: Nicolas J Leclercq via Unsplash)

Connected TVs are rapidly taking over Indian households. According to a Kantar-Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) report, 20 percent of all the people watching video content in 2023 have been cord cutters. The report said there have been about 208 million cord cutters in the year gone by.

“The cord cutters are more than the users watching content only on linear television, " said the report.

Who are cord cutters?

Cord cutters are individuals who move on from traditional cable or satellite television subscriptions to access content/entertainment through internet-based streaming services.

Thanks to the growing access and use of the internet in the country. As per the report, internet users in India has crossed the 800 million mark, with rural India having more internet users than urban.

However, it's not just about the internet. There are other factors too.

According to a recent Group M report, the addressable TV ecosystem is poised to extend its reach to over 45 million homes, constituting 21 percent of addressable TV households in 2024.

This surge is attributed to major sporting events such as the IPL and World Cup, acting as catalysts to boost viewership on connected smart televisions.

“During key moments, the concurrence on addressable TV has peaked at 11.8 million, further amplifying the impact of advertising. The influence of over-the-top (OTT) content and diverse geographical regions, including the Hindi-speaking market (HSM) and Karnataka-Goa (KN), is also contributing significantly to this growth,” said the This Year Next Year(TYNY) 2024 report from Group M.

The emergence of over 110 fast channels offering diverse content is another contributing factor, the TYNY report pointed out.

This has resulted in delivering billions of opportunities to see (OTS) for advertisers, indicating a paradigm shift in the way audiences engage with television.


Tags
First Published on Feb 27, 2024 1:28 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

707 mn people in India enjoy OTT audio and video services: Reports

707 mn people in India enjoy OTT audio and video services: Reports

How it Works

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: RBI should hold regular meetings with fintech companies

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: RBI should hold regular meetings with fintech companies

How it Works

GroupM report: 117 percent growth in delivery of paid media to CTV devices from 2022-2023

GroupM report: 117 percent growth in delivery of paid media to CTV devices from 2022-2023

How it Works

DCGI seeks information on cosmetics consignments to prevent sale of fake products

DCGI seeks information on cosmetics consignments to prevent sale of fake products

How it Works

New consumer classification to help advertisers with precise targeting, says BARC chair Shashi Sinha and top marketers

New consumer classification to help advertisers with precise targeting, says BARC chair Shashi Sinha and top marketers

How it Works

Layoffs: Travel company Expedia cuts 1,500 jobs

Layoffs: Travel company Expedia cuts 1,500 jobs

How it Works

Election Commission asks MIB to direct Cinema owners to screen voter awareness film

Election Commission asks MIB to direct Cinema owners to screen voter awareness film
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!