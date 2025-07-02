            
Hiring activity jumps 11% in June, freshers see double-digit growth: Naukri JobSpeak

Hiring in the advertising/PR/Events increased by 22% in June 2025, while the Media & Entertainment sector clocked 16% recruitment in the same month

By  Storyboard18Jul 2, 2025 3:29 PM
Fresher hiring saw a double-digit jump as the white-collar job market grew 11% in June.

Hiring activity witnessed a sharp boost in the majority of the sectors in June, with recruitment by the IT sector turning positive after a muted spell, according to the Naukri JobSpeak Index.

Hiring in the advertising/PR/Events increased by 22% in the same period, while the Media & Entertainment sector clocked 16% recruitment in the same month.

Fresher hiring saw a double-digit jump as the white-collar job market grew 11% in June. Among the major sectors, hiring activity increased in the insurance sector by 32% in June 2025, followed by Hospitality by 21%, and BPOs by 19%, respectively.

The monthly job index underscored a robust hiring trend by Indian unicorns with a 30% rise. On the other hand, recruitment in the insurance sector surged by 32%, driven by an increase in fresher hiring at 59%.

Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai remained the key hubs for startups hiring activity at 22%, 32% and 21%, respectively.

Among the major Indian cities, Coimbatore has emerged as the fresher hiring hub in June, registering a 24% surge in fresher recruitment.

"What stood out in June was the sharp pickup in hiring across core service sectors like Hospitality and BPO/ITES. It was also encouraging to see IT hiring turn positive after a muted spell, especially with strong demand emerging from tier-II cities. Fresher hiring in non-tech sectors continues to gain traction, reflecting expanding opportunities for young professionals," Dr. Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri said.


First Published on Jul 2, 2025 3:29 PM

