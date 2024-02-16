3 lakh scooter units recalled by Yamaha Motor India

India Yamaha Motor is recalling around 3 lakh units of its 125 cc scooter models Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid to rectify faulty brake parts. The Japanese two-wheeler maker said it is recalling scooter units manufactured between January 1, 2022, to January 4, 2024, with immediate effect.

