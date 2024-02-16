comScore

3 lakh scooter units recalled by Yamaha Motor India

The scooter maker India Yamaha Motor has recalled the vehicles to rectify brake parts in select models.

By  Storyboard18Feb 16, 2024 6:34 PM
3 lakh scooter units recalled by Yamaha Motor India
India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has announced a voluntary recall of around 3,00,000 units of 125 cc scooters, the company said in a statement. The recall is aimed at resolving an issue with the brake lever function in select units of the models.

India Yamaha Motor is recalling around 3 lakh units of its 125 cc scooter models Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid to rectify faulty brake parts. The Japanese two-wheeler maker said it is recalling scooter units manufactured between January 1, 2022, to January 4, 2024, with immediate effect.

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has announced a voluntary recall of around 3,00,000 units of 125 cc scooters, the company said in a statement. The recall is aimed at resolving an issue with the brake lever function in select units of the models.

The replacement part is being provided to the concerned customer free of charge, IYM said in the statement. To verify the eligibility for the recall, customers can visit the service section of the company website and enter their chassis number details to know the next step, it added. In addition, customers can visit their nearest Yamaha service centre for further assistance, it stated.


First Published on Feb 16, 2024 6:03 PM

