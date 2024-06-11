70 percent leaders are investing more in visual communication tools than the previous year: Canva Report

Canva has released its second annual Visual Economy Report featuring insights from more than 3,700 global business leaders on the drivers and impact of visual communication. The company commissioned business intelligence firm Morning Consult to understand how they're approaching the use of visual communications tools in the workplace and the role AI is playing in their ability to increase productivity, elevate creativity, and streamline workflows. The survey was conducted in 12 markets, including India, the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The top findings from Indian respondents include:

Unlocking business benefits: Nearly three-quarters (73%) say visual communication tools have increased business performance. From accelerating content creation and team collaboration to stronger audience engagement, visual-first communication is supercharging how organizations save time and money. As a result, 70% of leaders are investing more in visual communication tools than the previous year.

AI fast tracks productivity: Tighter budgets and increased content demands have led 89% of leaders to explore AI-powered tools as options to accelerate their content production needs. The vast majority (92%) agree the quality of visual content has improved because of AI, yet concerns about plagiarism (80%), bias (84%), and job loss (81%) linger.

Design democratized: The ability to communicate visually is now table stakes in the workplace, regardless of role. The majority of leaders (97%) expect employees in non-design roles to possess some design acumen in order to be effective communicators in their organizations. Consequently, more than two-thirds (67%) are now providing training to those not in design roles to meet a certain threshold of design competency.

Accelerating scaling through collaboration: More than one-third (41%) of leaders believe the inability to collaborate across teams and complex workflows (38%) is a challenge when creating and scaling content. As a result, when investing in visual communication platforms, business leaders are emphasizing real-time collaboration (96%), more streamlined workflows (95%), and all-in-one functionality (95%).

Creativity needs the right tools to flourish: 85% believe senior stakeholder resistance to new technology is hindering creativity in the workplace. 82% attribute siloed teams and poor cross-functional collaboration as deterrents to imaginative thinking and fresh outputs.

From compelling presentations to engaging videos and interactive data visualizations, visuals have become the currency of communication, enabling organizations to cut through the noise.

The need to communicate visually, internally, and externally, is fueling organization-wide demand for easy-to-use and interoperable visual communication tools. The convergence of AI and visual communication has also opened up endless possibilities for all professionals to create high-impact content and to do so at scale.

The Visual Economy Report surveys 3,707 business leaders in marketing, sales, human resources, and operations who have knowledge of company revenue goals. This group also influences their organizations’ audience engagement strategy and how internal teams communicate with each other, other teams, and the company at large.