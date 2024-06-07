ABP Network forays into casual online gaming with GamesLIVE

ABP Network has announced its foray into the world of casual online gaming with the launch of GamesLIVE, under the flagship of ABP LIVE. This innovative platform offers the ultimate free online gaming experience, featuring a vast library of over 600 HTML5 games. GamesLIVE offers making high-quality games accessible to everyone, anytime, and anywhere.

With its effortless and instant play feature, GamesLIVE eliminates the need for downloads and caters to all types of gamers (solo or group).

Commenting on the launch, Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, said, “We are delighted to launch GamesLIVE, our new gaming platform under ABP LIVE, which represents our dedication to expanding into the digital entertainment landscape. Our goal is to provide a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience for our users, both at home and on the go. As we look to the future, we constantly strive to expand our offerings to our stakeholders and provide them with an unparalleled experience."