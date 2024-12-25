AI will open the doors for immersive buyer experience: LinkedIn

In 2024, India has seen a significant rise in marketing opportunities, with a 32% increase in marketing jobs compared to 2023, making it home to the largest number of marketing roles globally. The fastest-growing skills social media management, e-commerce optimization, social media analysis, and planning marketing campaigns. Meanwhile, the most common skills possessed by Indian marketers are search engine expertise, digital marketing, SEO audits, social media marketing, and e-commerce SEO.

In 2025, LinkedIn’s top predictions for B2B marketing are:

AI will open the doors for immersive buyer experiences: AI will unlock new possibilities for hyper-targeted and immersive content. Marketers will use AI-powered insights and advanced analytics to deliver meaningful content at scale, transforming traditional formats into interactive touchpoints. Dynamic product demos, interactive webinars, and live events will evolve into tools for deepening engagement and forging stronger connections, turning every interaction into an opportunity for lasting impact.

Problem solving will be the new superpower of B2B marketers: As AI takes over routine tasks and decisions, the real value will lie in capabilities no machine can replicate. LinkedIn’s analysis shows Collaborative Problem-Solving among B2B marketers grew by 138% from 2021 to 2023, proving it’s now a critical skill, not just a “nice-to-have.” The marketers who thrive will combine human ingenuity with the right tools and partnerships, solving core business problems with agility and innovation.

Authenticity will be the ultimate competitive edge in B2B marketing: Authenticity will define the future of B2B marketing as trust becomes the most sought-after commodity in an age of misinformation. In 2025, successful brands will go beyond transactional narratives, focusing on humanising their presence and amplifying authentic executive voices to create meaningful connections. By grounding their marketing in transparency and trust, leaders will not only stand out but build the kind of loyalty that transforms audiences into long-term advocates.