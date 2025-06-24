            
CCI approves Alpha Wave’s minority stake acquisition in Haldiram Snacks

The deal involves less than 10% acquisition of Haldiram’s issued and paid-up equity share capital. Both acquiring entities are private equity funds managed by Alpha Wave Global, known for its active investments in high-growth sectors across India and beyond.

By  Storyboard18Jun 24, 2025 7:22 PM
The CCI’s approval indicates that the transaction is not likely to have any adverse impact on market competition. (Image Source: Web)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has greenlit a proposed deal allowing Alpha Wave Ventures II LP and Alpha Wave IHC CI, LP to acquire a minority stake in Haldiram Snacks Food Private Limited, a packaged food company.

As per the regulatory filing, the deal involves less than 10% acquisition of Haldiram’s issued and paid-up equity share capital. Both acquiring entities are private equity funds managed by Alpha Wave Global, known for its active investments in high-growth sectors across India and beyond.

Haldiram Snacks Food, the target company in this transaction, along with its affiliates, operates in a wide range of categories including traditional Indian snacks, sweets, ready-to-eat meals, dairy products, bakery items, chocolates and non-carbonated beverages.

The CCI’s approval indicates that the transaction is not likely to have any adverse impact on market competition. The detailed order from the Commission is expected to follow soon. This move signals Alpha Wave’s continued interest in India’s booming FMCG and packaged food sector, especially as legacy brands like Haldiram look to scale operations, attract global capital, and potentially prep for larger strategic plays in the future.


Jun 24, 2025 7:22 PM

