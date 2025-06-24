From Kolhapur to Runway! Prada slaps Rs 99,759 tag on desi Kolhapuri chappals

Another day, another luxury label accused of “borrowing” from Indian heritage. This time, it’s Prada, the iconic Italian fashion house, drawing flak for debuting what look unmistakably like Kolhapuri chappals during its Spring/Summer 2026 show in Milan. But here's the catch, they’re priced at a staggering Rs 99,759 (£1,000).

The footwear, showcased alongside breezy linens and flowy silhouettes, set off a storm on social media, especially among Indian users who immediately recognised the design. From the skeletal leather structure to the toe-ring finish, the resemblance to the traditional Kolhapuri sandal was too close to miss.

For many, it felt less like an homage and more like a rebranding exercise without acknowledgment. Netizens were quick to point out that these sandals, long rooted in Indian culture and available in local markets for as little as Rs 500, were now being sold to Western audiences as new luxury. Kolhapuris aren’t just fashion, they’re a centuries-old artisanal craft, sustained by generations of Indian cobblers.

Here's how netizens react on social media -

One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “Prada SS26 includes Kolhapuri chappal, which originated from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India, and is known for its intricate design and craftsmanship. Just like the ‘Scandinavian scarves,’ the Western fashion industry is ripping off Indian fashion again.”

Another user simply wrote, “It’s Kolhapuri chappals. Stop copying us and renaming everything we have created”.

"They say if you don’t value your culture, someone else will and that’s exactly what’s happening. Prada is now selling Kolhapuri chappals for hundreds of dollars, while our artisans, who’ve kept this craft alive for generations, get no credit or fair pay," another user commented.

“If you don’t credit the place or culture it came from, it’s not ‘inspiration’ anymore, it’s just copying,” another user wrote.

A user said, "So after the Scandinavian scarves & a million other Indian things, the world has now blatantly stolen our beloved Kolhapuri chappals. This is the Prada men's spring collection 2026 & I'm appalled & curious to know what they'd call it. Handcrafted leather thong chappals?"