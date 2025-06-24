            
Qatar Airways resumes operations following airspace reopening amid Middle East tensions

The suspension was implemented as a precautionary measure in response to escalating geopolitical tensions in the region. Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the closure was a proactive step to "ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors."

By  Storyboard18Jun 24, 2025 10:16 AM
In a post on X, the airline announced, “Qatar Airways confirms reinstatement of flights as airspace reopens in the State of Qatar. Our focus at this time is to help our passengers return home or reach their onward journey safely and smoothly.”

Flights have resumed in Qatar after the country lifted a temporary airspace suspension imposed in the wake of Middle East tensions.

The move comes as a major relief for thousands of passengers impacted by the abrupt airspace closure on Monday.

Qatar Airways confirmed the restoration of its operations.

By Tuesday, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed that air traffic had returned to normal. "The return of the atmosphere to normal" was made possible after close coordination with relevant agencies, the authority noted.

In an official statement, the GCAA expressed appreciation for the swift and effective collaboration across government bodies and stakeholders. "The Authority commends the great cooperation shown by all partners and the efforts of all state entities to ensure the safety and security of aviation in Qatari airspace,” the statement read.


First Published on Jun 24, 2025 10:16 AM

