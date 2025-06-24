Qatar Airways resumes operations following airspace reopening amid Middle East tensions

ADVERTISEMENT
Flights have resumed in Qatar after the country lifted a temporary airspace suspension imposed in the wake of Middle East tensions.
The move comes as a major relief for thousands of passengers impacted by the abrupt airspace closure on Monday.
Also Read: Air India suspends flights to and from Middle East, Europe, and North America amidst Middle East conflict
Qatar Airways confirmed the restoration of its operations. In a post on X, the airline announced, “Qatar Airways confirms reinstatement of flights as airspace reopens in the State of Qatar. Our focus at this time is to help our passengers return home or reach their onward journey safely and smoothly.”
Qatar Airways confirms reinstatement of flights as airspace reopens in the State of Qatar.— Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) June 23, 2025
Our focus at this time is to help our passengers return home or reach their onward journey safely and smoothly.
We’ve deployed extra ground staff at Hamad International Airport to support…
The suspension was implemented as a precautionary measure in response to escalating geopolitical tensions in the region. Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the closure was a proactive step to "ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors."
By Tuesday, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed that air traffic had returned to normal. "The return of the atmosphere to normal" was made possible after close coordination with relevant agencies, the authority noted.
In an official statement, the GCAA expressed appreciation for the swift and effective collaboration across government bodies and stakeholders. "The Authority commends the great cooperation shown by all partners and the efforts of all state entities to ensure the safety and security of aviation in Qatari airspace,” the statement read.