Today in AI | Softbank completes OpenAI investment | Elon Musk’s xAI buys third building

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Elon Musk’s xAI buys third building to scale AI compute capacity

Elon Musk said on Tuesday, December 31, that his artificial intelligence startup xAI has acquired a third building to expand its infrastructure, as the company looks to scale up training capacity to nearly 2 gigawatts of compute power, as reported by Reuters.

Satya Nadella flags model overhang risk in 2026 as AI outpaces real-world impact

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella has outlined his outlook for artificial intelligence heading into the next year, warning that 2026 will be a pivotal phase as the technology moves from discovery to widespread diffusion.

India’s AI push seen contributing $1.7 trillion to economy by 2035

India’s accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence could add up to $1.7 trillion to the country’s economy by 2035, positioning the technology as one of the largest growth drivers over the next decade, according to government estimates, as public investment and policy support are scaled up under the IndiaAI Mission.

SoftBank completes $41 billion OpenAI investment, takes 11% stake

SoftBank Group said it has completed a $41 billion investment in OpenAI, one of the largest private funding rounds on record, giving the Japanese conglomerate an estimated stake of about 11 per cent in the ChatGPT maker.

First Published on Dec 31, 2025 5:40 PM