Anna Sebastian Perayil death: Centre launches probe into the death of EY employee

The Centre has initiated a probe into the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old EY Pune employee who passed away in July. Perayil's mother, Anita, has accused EY of exploiting her daughter, leading to her death. Anita wrote an email to EY India CEO Rajiv Memani, detailing how her daughter's health deteriorated after joining EY in March. The email has gone viral on social media, sparking a barrage of criticism against the company.

Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour & Employment took to platform X and wrote, "A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice & @LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint".

Additionally, former union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has called the death of Anna "disturbing at many levels".

"I request Govt of India @mansukhmandviya @ShobhaBJP to investigate these allegations made by the mother of unsafe and exploitative work environment that claimed the life of young, full of future Anna Sebastian Perayil," Chandrasekhar wrote.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh said Anna's death and her mother's "emotional" letter has shaken the youth of the country.

According to Anita Augustine, Anna's manager would often 'reschedule' meetings during cricket matches and assign her work at the end of the day. "She worked late into the night, even on weekends, with no opportunity to catch her breath," her mother added. Anna's mother alleged that her daughter expressed concerns but was met with a dismissive response. "You can work at night, that's what we all do", Anita wrote. "Anna's experience sheds light on a work culture that seems to glorify overwork while neglecting the very human being behind the roles," Anita added.

Following the criticism, EY CEO Memani wrote an email to staff saying the company had provided all the assistance to the family.

"Though no words can comfort a grieving family, I have personally expressed my condolences and have shared my deepest regret for their irreparable loss," Memani wrote.

He asked his staff to speak up if they faced any challenges in the company.