EY Chairman responds to backlash over workplace culture after Anna Sebastian's death

Ernst & Young chairman Rajiv Memani has shared a formal statement as the company faces severe backlash over its workplace culture following the death of its 26-year-old employee Anna Sebastian Perayil due to workload. Memani said the company has provided all assistance to Anna's family during the distressing time, and assured that EY will create additional avenues to share "transparent and honest feedback" on workplace practices.

Anna was an audit and assurance executive at Ernst & Young, Pune. She passed her CA exam in November 2023 and joined EY Pune on 19 March 2024. However, four months later, on July 20, Anna passed away.

Anna's mother Anita has written a harsh email to EY India's CEO for glorifying "overwork" while neglecting the human beings behind the roles.

The mother alleged that Anna's manager assigned her an overwhelming amount of work, including verbal requests beyond her official duties, which forced her to work late into the night and on weekends. "No one from EY attended Anna's funeral. This absence at such a critical moment, for an employee who gave her all to your organization until her last breath, is deeply heartful".

Following the social media backlash, EY India CEO wrote an email to his staff wherein he said, "I would like to reaffirm to all of you that our firm places the highest importance on the health and well-being of our people, and we will recommit ourselves to providing a supportive, healthy, and balanced work environment to you all".

Here's a full text by Rajiv Memani to staff on the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil

Dear all,

As you all would be aware, since yesterday, several messages regarding our firm have been circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. These pertain to the tragic passing away of Anna Sebastian on 20 July 2024, who joined us in our Assurance team in Pune on 18 March 2024, The fact that her journey with the firm was so short-lived - only four months - makes this tragedy even more poignant for all of us.

Anna hailed from Kochi and worked at our Pune office. During the difficult period following her passing, the firm was in regular contact with her family. While we acknowledge that no measure can compensate for the loss experienced by the family, we have provided all the assistance as we always do in such times of distress while respecting the family's privacy and preferences. Though no words can comfort a grieving family, I have personally expressed my condolences and have shared my deepest regret for their irreparable loss. I received an anguished e-mail from Anna's mother and have taken note of her message with utmost seriousness and humility. I would like to reaffirm to all of you that our firm places the highest importance on the health and well-being of our people, and we will recommit ourselves to providing a supportive, healthy, and balanced work environment to you all. I would like to make this an ongoing dialogue with you to ensure we are continually building a healthy workplace for everyone.

We have several well-being programs and open channels of communication available in the firm to ensure that you always have a safe space to voice your concerns anonymously, including through our existing Speak Up forum and Ethics Hotline. We will also create more avenues for you to share transparent and honest feedback on our workplace practices.

If you ever face challenges or need guidance, I will strongly encourage you to please reach out to your team leaders, members of the talent team, and your support network across the firm. I would like to personally assure you that when you speak up, you will be heard with empathy and understanding. If there are any suggestions that you have, please don’t hesitate to let me know.

In the meantime, I urge you to handle this information with the utmost compassion and sensitivity.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.