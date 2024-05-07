Buffalo Soldiers wins digital mandate of Columbia Pacific Communities

Buffalo Soldiers has acquired Columbia Pacific Communities, a senior living community operator. This partnership symbolizes a new chapter in digital engagement for senior living, with Buffalo Soldiers managing Columbia Pacific Communities' social media, online reputation, and crafting innovative campaigns throughout the year.

“This partnership with Buffalo Soldiers is a step towards enhancing our digital engagement, reaching out to more seniors and their families, and creating awareness about the enriching lifestyle we offer,” says Sanjay Vishwanathan, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities. "Partnering with Buffalo Soldiers allows us to create this engagement in new and meaningful ways. We're excited to see how this partnership will enrich our communication and storytelling," Sanjay Vishwanathan added.

Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-Founder & CEO of Buffalo Soldiers, expresses his enthusiasm, “We’re honored to partner with Columbia Pacific Communities. Our goal is to create digital narratives that resonate with the vibrant lives of seniors.

“CPC offers us a chance to delve into a sector that's close to our hearts. Seniors have rich stories and experiences, and our aim is to bring these stories to life digitally, connecting them with a broader audience,” Chakrabarti added.