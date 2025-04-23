            

CAIT demands luxury tax on quick commerce

CAIT has also demanded enforcement of foreign direct investment (FDI) and e-commerce policies under the Consumer Protection Act

By  Storyboard18Apr 23, 2025 10:56 AM
CAIT demands luxury tax on quick commerce
Dhairyasheel Patil, national president of AICPDF and senior vice-president of CAIT alleged that 10 lakh shops have been shut due to the rapid penetration of quick commerce companies

A luxury tax has been proposed on purchases made through the quick commerce platforms by traders body.

According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), quick commerce platforms offer convenience to customers by providing rapid delivery of items, therefore, should attract luxury tax.

The CAIT's proposed demand will be submitted to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

Additionally, the trader's body demanded enforcement of foreign direct investment (FDI) and e-commerce policies under the Consumer Protection Act. CAIT has also urged that quick commerce platforms should be mandated to bring transparency in the algorithm, pricing, and seller selection.

CAIT also laid down demands to create an independent regulatory body to prevent anti-competitive pricing practices and deep discounting.

CAIT, along with representatives from the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) and the Organised Retailers Association (ORA), has tabled their interest in favour of pro-kirana stores policies.

According to AICPDF, around 10 lakh Kirana stores have shut down their operations in the last two years because of the competitive pricing practices by quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.

The bodies collectively said that quick commerce firms cannot influence the price of goods.

Dhairyasheel Patil, national president of AICPDF and senior vice-president of CAIT alleged that 10 lakh shops have been shut due to the rapid penetration of quick commerce companies in over 100 Indian cities.

"Going forward, we fear the pace of these closures will increase as operations become unviable due to rising costs and lack of business," Patil added.


Tags
First Published on Apr 23, 2025 10:56 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Release of Fawad Khan’s Bollywood movie halted following Pahalgam terror attack

Release of Fawad Khan’s Bollywood movie halted following Pahalgam terror attack

How it Works

DoT orders Internet Service Providers to block piracy websites following Delhi HC directive in Star India case

DoT orders Internet Service Providers to block piracy websites following Delhi HC directive in Star India case

How it Works

Meta expands Threads advertising globally amid tariff uncertainty

Meta expands Threads advertising globally amid tariff uncertainty

How it Works

Beyond IITs and IIMs: The rise of alternative talent in India's startup scene

Beyond IITs and IIMs: The rise of alternative talent in India's startup scene

How it Works

Goafest 2025: Igniting creativity, collaboration, and future of talent

Goafest 2025: Igniting creativity, collaboration, and future of talent

How it Works

Luxury tax: Handbags to horses - list of goods subject to the 1% TCS

Luxury tax: Handbags to horses - list of goods subject to the 1% TCS

How it Works

EU slaps $800 million in fines on Apple and Meta over digital market violations

EU slaps $800 million in fines on Apple and Meta over digital market violations

How it Works

DS Group revenue surpasses Rs10,000 crore in FY25

DS Group revenue surpasses Rs10,000 crore in FY25