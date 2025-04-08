CCI asks additional evidences in complaints against quick commerce platforms: Report

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has reportedly sought additional information from the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) regarding the complaint against quick commerce platforms.

According to a report by Business Standard, the statutory body within the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has asked the distributor's body for details on the market share of each of the quick commerce companies.

The body has asked for clarity on whether FMCG companies have any exclusive agreement for distribution with the quick commerce firms.

Further, the CCI has also asked AICPDF to share evidences on the discriminatory pricing by any of the players from any consumer based on location, device type, or purchasing behaviour, and the evidence of any product being sold below cost price.

It also asked AICPDF to prove that quick commerce players have an agreement which resulted in bundling products and selling the same package.

AICPDF has alleged that quick commerce firms, such as Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy were indulging in practices of deep discounts and exclusive supply and distribution agreements, and engaging in unfair pricing and affecting the competition.

Last year, AICPDF accused the FMCG firms saying they were dumping near-expiry products and non-movable stocks, often disguised through hefty discounts, through quick-commerce platforms.

The federation wrote a letter to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) after which the government body asked the platforms to ensure a minimum shelf life of 30% or 45 days before the expiry of products at the time of delivery.