Flipkart's quick commerce platform now offers smartphone exchange service in 40 minutes

Ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has announced the launch of smartphone exchange program on its quick commerce vertical, Flipkart Minutes. According to the company's statement, customers will be able to exchange their old smartphones and upgrade in under 40 minutes.
However, the service is currently available on select PIB codes across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Soon, it will expand to all operational cities, the company added.
'How does smartphone exchange works?'
The e-retailer said that the smartphone exchange process is fully integrated into the Flipkart Minutes app.
"After selecting an eligible smartphone, customers can enter basic details about their existing device and instantly view its valuation. An exchange expert is assigned and reaches the customer’s doorstep within minutes," Flipkart said in a statement.
"The entire process, including on-site device evaluation, pickup, and providing attractive offers on the new purchase, is completed in under 40 minutes," it added.
Customers can exchange smartphones in any condition, including defunct devices to get an exchange value of up to 50 percent depending on the condition of the old device.
"With the launch of the smartphone exchange program on Flipkart Minutes, we’re bringing smartphone upgrades into quick-commerce, combining instant doorstep pickup, real-time exchange value, and a trusted refurbishment pipeline," Kanchan Mishra, Vice President, Flipkart Minutes said.
"By enabling near-instant, hyperlocal collection of used smartphones, including defunct devices, we significantly reduce long-haul logistics emissions and ensure each device gets a second life through responsible refurbishment or certified recycling," Ashutosh Chandel, Senior Director and Business Head, ReCommerce at Flipkart said.