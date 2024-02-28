CTV advertising in India set to witness 47 percent growth; hitting around $395 million by 2027

According to a report, spending on CTV advertising in India is set to skyrocket with a whopping 47% growth each year, hitting around $395 million by 2027.

The report by VDO.Ai delves into the multifaceted reasons behind the burgeoning growth of CTV advertising in India, unraveling the key trends, market dynamics, and implications for stakeholders in the advertising ecosystem. As we navigate through the following sections, a comprehensive understanding will emerge, shedding light on how Connected TV is not merely a technological innovation but a dynamic force reshaping the very fabric of advertising in India.

It's not just the numbers; it's what it can do. CTV advertising isn't just keeping up; it's giving advertisers the power of detailed analytics and measurable metrics. Advertisers can track every move of their campaigns from impressions and click- through rates to conversions. It's not just data; it's like having a superpower to fine- tune strategies for future campaigns. Recognizing this shift, VDO.AI has unveiled a CTV report, providing insights and statistics into India’s advertising sector.

Highlighting the impact of CTV in India, the report explores key aspects such as the surge of 32 million CTV users, evolving viewing trends, Indian audience behavior, the influence of CTV on ad recall and buying choices, and a case study featuring Swiggy's 2023 IPL season campaign.

Industry leaders emphasize the potential of Connected TV in India's advertising landscape. Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder of Social Beat, notes, “With 32+ million households on Connected TV, it has become a powerful platform to reach affluent Indians.”

The report equips brands with tools to harness CTV advertising's growth, including QR code embedded ads, CTV overlays, branded canvases, IP-enabled data sets, and real-time reports. Anuj Kapoor, Professor at the Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad, added, "The evolution of CTV encapsulates a profound transformation in how audiences consume content. It reflects a shift from the passive, scheduled viewing of traditional linear TV to an on-demand, personalized CTV experience tailored to individual preferences. By examining consumer behavior, industry trends, and technological advancements, this report equips readers with the knowledge needed to navigate the evolving landscape of television consumption effectively."

Amitt Sharma, CEO - VDO.AI, stated, “This report serves as a comprehensive guide for advertisers, offering actionable insights and best practices to navigate the complexities of CTV advertising effectively, ultimately empowering them to capitalize on the immense potential of this burgeoning medium.”