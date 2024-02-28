comScore            

How it Works

CTV advertising in India set to witness 47 percent growth; hitting around $395 million by 2027

CTV advertising isn't just keeping up; it's giving advertisers the power of detailed analytics and measurable metrics.

By  Storyboard18Feb 28, 2024 2:48 PM
CTV advertising in India set to witness 47 percent growth; hitting around $395 million by 2027
Highlighting the impact of CTV in India, the report explores key aspects such as the surge of 32 million CTV users, evolving viewing trends, Indian audience behavior, the influence of CTV on ad recall and buying choices. (Representative Image: Glenn Carstens-Peters via Unsplash)

According to a report, spending on CTV advertising in India is set to skyrocket with a whopping 47% growth each year, hitting around $395 million by 2027.

The report by VDO.Ai delves into the multifaceted reasons behind the burgeoning growth of CTV advertising in India, unraveling the key trends, market dynamics, and implications for stakeholders in the advertising ecosystem. As we navigate through the following sections, a comprehensive understanding will emerge, shedding light on how Connected TV is not merely a technological innovation but a dynamic force reshaping the very fabric of advertising in India.

It's not just the numbers; it's what it can do. CTV advertising isn't just keeping up; it's giving advertisers the power of detailed analytics and measurable metrics. Advertisers can track every move of their campaigns from impressions and click- through rates to conversions. It's not just data; it's like having a superpower to fine- tune strategies for future campaigns. Recognizing this shift, VDO.AI has unveiled a CTV report, providing insights and statistics into India’s advertising sector.

Highlighting the impact of CTV in India, the report explores key aspects such as the surge of 32 million CTV users, evolving viewing trends, Indian audience behavior, the influence of CTV on ad recall and buying choices, and a case study featuring Swiggy's 2023 IPL season campaign.

Industry leaders emphasize the potential of Connected TV in India's advertising landscape. Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder of Social Beat, notes, “With 32+ million households on Connected TV, it has become a powerful platform to reach affluent Indians.”

The report equips brands with tools to harness CTV advertising's growth, including QR code embedded ads, CTV overlays, branded canvases, IP-enabled data sets, and real-time reports. Anuj Kapoor, Professor at the Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad, added, "The evolution of CTV encapsulates a profound transformation in how audiences consume content. It reflects a shift from the passive, scheduled viewing of traditional linear TV to an on-demand, personalized CTV experience tailored to individual preferences. By examining consumer behavior, industry trends, and technological advancements, this report equips readers with the knowledge needed to navigate the evolving landscape of television consumption effectively."

Amitt Sharma, CEO - VDO.AI, stated, “This report serves as a comprehensive guide for advertisers, offering actionable insights and best practices to navigate the complexities of CTV advertising effectively, ultimately empowering them to capitalize on the immense potential of this burgeoning medium.”

According to Mrinal Lunia, CEO - Digitale India, “As Connected TV continues to make a significant impact in various states and metropolitan cities, advertisers in India have a unique opportunity to capitalize on the growing demand for CTV. An insider tip from the report is to go beyond traditional commercials and create engaging, interactive content that adds value to the viewing experience.”


Tags
First Published on Feb 28, 2024 2:38 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Trends to shape business to consumer conversations in 2024

Trends to shape business to consumer conversations in 2024

How it Works

RK Swamy's core is in the space of marketing, which will never change: Shekar Swamy

RK Swamy's core is in the space of marketing, which will never change: Shekar Swamy

How it Works

51 percent retailers prioritizing investment in the retail media space: Criteo

51 percent retailers prioritizing investment in the retail media space: Criteo

How it Works

Yellow.ai launches email automation; gen AI to handle 80 percent of email queries

Yellow.ai launches email automation; gen AI to handle 80 percent of email queries

How it Works

MMA Global India & Publicis Commerce India launch guide to maximize ROI of D2C eCommerce Investment

MMA Global India & Publicis Commerce India launch guide to maximize ROI of D2C eCommerce Investment

How it Works

Kellogg's Gary Pilnick's ‘cereals for dinner' statement sparks controversy

Kellogg's Gary Pilnick's ‘cereals for dinner' statement sparks controversy

How it Works

Patanjali Foods shares fell over 3 percent; despite 'no threat' assurance following SC crackdown on Patanjali Ayurved

Patanjali Foods shares fell over 3 percent; despite 'no threat' assurance following SC crackdown on Patanjali Ayurved
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!