Delhi HC refuses to restrain the usage of Policybazaar trademarks on Google Adwords

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea by ﻿PolicyBazaar﻿, an aggregator of insurance products, seeking to restrain the use of keywords identical to its trademarks on ﻿Google﻿'s AdWords Programme by other entities.

In its legal actions against Coverfox and Acko, Policybazaar alleged that these defendant companies were employing keywords identical to "Policybazaar" trademarks, such as "Policy Bazaar," "PolicyBazaar," and "Policy Bazar," with the alleged intention of redirecting business away from Policybazaar's website through the creation of confusion.

A Google spokesperson said in a statement, “The Court has held that Google’s Ads Trademark Policy is in compliance with the Indian Trademarks Act (TM Act) and does not amount to infringement of trademarks, unless the resulting ad upon review is held to mislead or confuse users as to the source of origin of the Ad. Adopting this principle of law, the Court held that the impugned ads in the matter are not infringing of Policybazaar’s trademark rights. As a consequence, the existing Policy will continue to be applicable to all advertisers as before."