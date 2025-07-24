            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • blinkit-expands-ambulance-services-in-gurugram-aims-to-reach-emergency-patients-within-10-minutes-76687

Blinkit expands ambulance services in Gurugram, aims to reach emergency patients within 10 minutes

Launched earlier this year with just five ambulances, the Blinkit Ambulances project now has a fleet of 12 vehicles operating from six depots, covering nearly half of Gurugram.

By  Storyboard18Jul 24, 2025 3:25 PM
Blinkit expands ambulance services in Gurugram, aims to reach emergency patients within 10 minutes
The service has responded to 594 calls so far, with 50% classified as critical emergencies. Impressively, Blinkit reports that its ambulances are able to reach patients within 10 minutes in 83% of cases.

Blinkit has quietly been piloting a 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram—an initiative that founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal says is “one of the hardest and most resource-intensive challenges” the company has taken on.

Launched earlier this year with just five ambulances, the Blinkit Ambulances project now has a fleet of 12 vehicles operating from six depots, covering nearly half of Gurugram. The service has responded to 594 calls so far, with 50% classified as critical emergencies. Impressively, Blinkit reports that its ambulances are able to reach patients within 10 minutes in 83% of cases.

Goyal noted that many people still hesitate to call an ambulance in critical moments, opting instead for private cars or cabs out of fear that professional help won’t arrive on time. This insight has reinforced Blinkit’s mission to not only provide faster emergency services but also rebuild public trust in calling for help.

A key challenge, Goyal says, has been recruiting and training paramedics capable of delivering not just timely medical aid, but also empathy. In response, the company is building an in-house paramedic training program aimed at elevating the standards of emergency care.

“Blinkit Ambulances isn’t just a project,” Goyal wrote on X. “It’s a responsibility we carry close to our hearts... And we won’t stop until every single person trusts that life-saving help is only 10 minutes away.”


Tags
First Published on Jul 24, 2025 3:25 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

V-Mart Retail's profit jumps by 177% to Rs 34 crore in Q1 FY26

V-Mart Retail's profit jumps by 177% to Rs 34 crore in Q1 FY26

Brand Marketing

Fries and Fights! McPatel sues McDonald’s over ‘Mc’ prefix dispute

Fries and Fights! McPatel sues McDonald’s over ‘Mc’ prefix dispute

Brand Marketing

Bikaji partners with Wai Wai maker Chaudhary Group to form snack JV

Bikaji partners with Wai Wai maker Chaudhary Group to form snack JV

Brand Marketing

McKinsey pulls back China business from Gen AI projects

McKinsey pulls back China business from Gen AI projects

Brand Makers

'Global icon with a Mexican heart': Praveen Someshwar, MD & CEO Diageo India on World Tequila Day

'Global icon with a Mexican heart': Praveen Someshwar, MD & CEO Diageo India on World Tequila Day

Brand Marketing

SC dismisses Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways’ plea for Rs 1,323 crore in damages from SpiceJet

SC dismisses Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways’ plea for Rs 1,323 crore in damages from SpiceJet

Brand Makers

Nestle India's Out-of-Home business grows at double-digit rates in Q1 FY26

Nestle India's Out-of-Home business grows at double-digit rates in Q1 FY26