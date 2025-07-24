Blinkit expands ambulance services in Gurugram, aims to reach emergency patients within 10 minutes

ADVERTISEMENT
Blinkit has quietly been piloting a 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram—an initiative that founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal says is “one of the hardest and most resource-intensive challenges” the company has taken on.
A few months ago, Blinkit Ambulances started quietly in Gurugram with just 5 ambulances and a dream. What if emergency help could reach you in 10 minutes, just like groceries?— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 24, 2025
This is one of the hardest and the most resource intensive challenges we have ever taken up. But we are… pic.twitter.com/Y02PjJfH9A
Launched earlier this year with just five ambulances, the Blinkit Ambulances project now has a fleet of 12 vehicles operating from six depots, covering nearly half of Gurugram. The service has responded to 594 calls so far, with 50% classified as critical emergencies. Impressively, Blinkit reports that its ambulances are able to reach patients within 10 minutes in 83% of cases.
Goyal noted that many people still hesitate to call an ambulance in critical moments, opting instead for private cars or cabs out of fear that professional help won’t arrive on time. This insight has reinforced Blinkit’s mission to not only provide faster emergency services but also rebuild public trust in calling for help.
A key challenge, Goyal says, has been recruiting and training paramedics capable of delivering not just timely medical aid, but also empathy. In response, the company is building an in-house paramedic training program aimed at elevating the standards of emergency care.
“Blinkit Ambulances isn’t just a project,” Goyal wrote on X. “It’s a responsibility we carry close to our hearts... And we won’t stop until every single person trusts that life-saving help is only 10 minutes away.”