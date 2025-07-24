Fries and Fights! McPatel sues McDonald’s over ‘Mc’ prefix dispute

ADVERTISEMENT
Homegrown food startup McPatel Foods Pvt Ltd has taken on fast-food behemoth McDonald’s in a courtroom showdown over the use of the prefix ‘Mc’. As per a report by The Times of India, the Ahmedabad-based company known for its French fries brand 'Ohh! Potato' has filed a trademark suit in the Ahmedabad rural court, alleging that McDonald’s is issuing “groundless threats” to stop using ‘Mc’ in its name.
According to the TOI report, the company argues in its suit that ‘Mc’ is not the sole preserve of McDonald’s, pointing out that the prefix has deep cultural and linguistic roots, traditionally meaning son of. According to McPatel’s legal team, their brand name was chosen to pay homage to the Patel community, and they maintain it signifies son of Patel.
The legal tussle follows failed mediation efforts initiated by McDonald’s in the Delhi High Court, where the multinational demanded that McPatel stop using the ‘Mc’ prefix. But after talks fell through, McPatel took the offensive by filing a Section 142 suit under the Trademark Act, which is typically used to prevent misuse of legal threats in trademark disputes.
The next court hearing is scheduled for July 28, and all eyes will be on how the battle over 'Mc' unfolds — with fries, not fists, doing the talking.