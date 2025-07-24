            

Fries and Fights! McPatel sues McDonald’s over ‘Mc’ prefix dispute

The Ahmedabad-based company known for its French fries brand 'Ohh! Potato' has filed a trademark suit in the Ahmedabad rural court, alleging that McDonald’s is issuing “groundless threats” to stop using ‘Mc’ in its name.

By  Storyboard18Jul 24, 2025 2:05 PM
Fries and Fights! McPatel sues McDonald’s over ‘Mc’ prefix dispute
The dispute stems from a legal notice McDonald’s sent to McPatel, alleging that the use of ‘Mc’ infringes on McDonald’s brand identity. (Image source: Unsplash)

Homegrown food startup McPatel Foods Pvt Ltd has taken on fast-food behemoth McDonald’s in a courtroom showdown over the use of the prefix ‘Mc’. As per a report by The Times of India, the Ahmedabad-based company known for its French fries brand 'Ohh! Potato' has filed a trademark suit in the Ahmedabad rural court, alleging that McDonald’s is issuing “groundless threats” to stop using ‘Mc’ in its name.

According to the TOI report, the company argues in its suit that ‘Mc’ is not the sole preserve of McDonald’s, pointing out that the prefix has deep cultural and linguistic roots, traditionally meaning son of. According to McPatel’s legal team, their brand name was chosen to pay homage to the Patel community, and they maintain it signifies son of Patel.

The legal tussle follows failed mediation efforts initiated by McDonald’s in the Delhi High Court, where the multinational demanded that McPatel stop using the ‘Mc’ prefix. But after talks fell through, McPatel took the offensive by filing a Section 142 suit under the Trademark Act, which is typically used to prevent misuse of legal threats in trademark disputes.

The next court hearing is scheduled for July 28, and all eyes will be on how the battle over 'Mc' unfolds — with fries, not fists, doing the talking.


Tags
First Published on Jul 24, 2025 2:05 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Blinkit expands ambulance services in Gurugram, aims to reach emergency patients within 10 minutes

Blinkit expands ambulance services in Gurugram, aims to reach emergency patients within 10 minutes

Brand Marketing

V-Mart Retail's profit jumps by 177% to Rs 34 crore in Q1 FY26

V-Mart Retail's profit jumps by 177% to Rs 34 crore in Q1 FY26

Brand Marketing

Bikaji partners with Wai Wai maker Chaudhary Group to form snack JV

Bikaji partners with Wai Wai maker Chaudhary Group to form snack JV

Brand Marketing

McKinsey pulls back China business from Gen AI projects

McKinsey pulls back China business from Gen AI projects

Brand Makers

'Global icon with a Mexican heart': Praveen Someshwar, MD & CEO Diageo India on World Tequila Day

'Global icon with a Mexican heart': Praveen Someshwar, MD & CEO Diageo India on World Tequila Day

Brand Marketing

SC dismisses Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways’ plea for Rs 1,323 crore in damages from SpiceJet

SC dismisses Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways’ plea for Rs 1,323 crore in damages from SpiceJet

Brand Makers

Nestle India's Out-of-Home business grows at double-digit rates in Q1 FY26

Nestle India's Out-of-Home business grows at double-digit rates in Q1 FY26