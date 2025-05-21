From Foam to Fame: How Crocs is strutting its way into the India market

Once known primarily for its utilitarian foam clogs, Crocs has transformed into a cultural phenomenon, embraced by Gen Z tastemakers, fashion-forward stylists, and streetwear enthusiasts alike. But behind the perforated silhouettes and customizable Jibbitz lies a sophisticated marketing strategy increasingly focused on tailored, locally resonant storytelling.

Nowhere is this transformation more visible than in India, a market that is becoming central to the company’s international ambitions.

“In India, as elsewhere, we lead with self-expression,” said Yann Le Bozec, Head of International Marketing at Crocs, in an interview with Storyboard18. “It’s not just about reach, it’s about the right personality fit.”

The brand’s approach has included tapping actress Rashmika Mandanna as its first Indian ambassador, capitalizing on her youthful appeal. More recently, a playful Valentine’s Day campaign paired Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff with internet personality Orry, highlighting the brand’s evolving identity as an inclusive symbol of individuality.

“We’re using culturally relevant stories, rooted in local voices, to build authentic engagement, especially with Gen Z and millennials,” Le Bozec said.

According to data from Statista, the global footwear market is projected to generate revenues of $500.55 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.58% through 2030. In parallel, the global clogs market, long considered a niche category, is surging, with Grand View Research estimating its size at $8.4 billion in 2023, and forecasting a CAGR of 11.4% through 2030.

Crocs, which commands the largest share of the global clogs market, continues to outpace competitors such as Dansko and Birkenstock. Analysts attribute this lead to a blend of comfort, design and style adaptability.

While Crocs does not disclose the specifics of its advertising budget, the company has leaned heavily into a digital-first strategy, particularly in markets like India. Instagram and other social media platforms serve as key engagement hubs. “Our goal is to be where our consumers are spending time,” Le Bozec said.

Still, digital outreach is only part of the equation. Crocs continues to invest in brick-and-mortar experiences, from in-store storytelling to elevated visual merchandising. “It’s about crafting a cohesive narrative, online and offline,” he added.

This dual-channel strategy is particularly important in emerging markets. In India, where retail remains a tactile experience for many consumers, the company is expanding its physical footprint while simultaneously experimenting with direct-to-consumer models and quick commerce platforms.

India is quickly emerging as a growth engine for Crocs’ international portfolio. While international revenues grew by 19% in 2024, following a 23% rise in 2023, penetration levels in markets like India, China, and Japan remain a fraction of those in the United States or United Kingdom.

"These markets represent a tremendous runway,” Le Bozec noted. In India, the company is pursuing store expansion across major cities, bolstering its digital presence and testing new delivery models such as Swiggy Instamart. "Quick commerce is booming in urban India,” he said. “We want to meet our customers where they are."

Though the brand remains synonymous with its classic clogs, Crocs is steadily diversifying its offerings. Recent innovations include elevated clogs and expanded sandal lines, particularly aimed at women. "Designs like the Bay give us fashion-forward appeal while staying true to comfort," Le Bozec said.

Collaborations continue to be a central part of Crocs’ strategy. Whether partnering with fashion designers or pop culture franchises, like its Lightning McQueen clogs for children, the brand seeks to remain embedded in cultural conversations. “These partnerships help us tap into fandoms and nostalgia, which are powerful drivers of engagement,” he explained.

Color preferences also reflect broader cultural shifts. While black and white remain perennial bestsellers, trends have skewed pink during the Barbie craze and more recently toward neutrals, in line with the rise of "quiet luxury." Bolder prints, such as graffiti and animal patterns, retain strong appeal among expressive consumers.

In 2024, classic clogs still dominated the brand’s sales, accounting for 75% of the total portfolio. Sales of these iconic products rose by 10%, while Jibbitz and sandals saw gains of 6% and 3%, respectively.