      Fabindia partners with Unicommerce to manage its business operations across online and offline channels

      Fabindia will use Unicommerce’s technology to seamlessly process orders from across online channels and physical stores.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 26, 2024 2:39 PM
      Fabindia has deployed Unicommerce’s end-to-end technology stack including multi-channel order management, warehouse management system and omnichannel retail management system to streamline its order processing for its wide array of products listed on its own website, multiple marketplaces as well as across its 100+ physical stores located in the country. (Image source: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

      Fabindia has partnered with Unicommerce to manage its growing business operations across online and offline channels and streamline its e-commerce supply chain.

      Fabindia has deployed Unicommerce’s end-to-end technology stack including multi-channel order management, warehouse management system and omnichannel retail management system to streamline its order processing for its wide array of products listed on its own website, multiple marketplaces as well as across its 100+ physical stores located in the country.

      Fabindia will use Unicommerce’s technology to seamlessly process orders from across online channels and physical stores. By enabling ship-from-store for orders placed on online platforms, Fabindia will be able to allocate the order to the store location nearest to the customer’s delivery address leading to faster deliveries to the end customers.

      The partnership will further enable Fabindia to synchronize inventory on an hourly basis so that no order is missed along with efficient management of returns from customers. This will further help the brand in enhancing the customers’ overall post-purchase experience.

      Currently, the brand manages a catalog of 1,75,000 items across channels, processing orders from across its 100+ Stores and 4 warehouses using Unicommerce’s platform.

      Speaking about the partnership, Arun Naikar, Chief of E-commerce at Fabindia, said, “With Unicommerce’s robust omnichannel technology, we are confident of seamlessly managing our rising e-commerce volumes across online and offline channels. I believe this is an important step towards building a strong technological foundation that will unlock our future growth.”

      Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce commented, “We are focused on contributing towards India's D2C and retail ecosystem as we continue to proactively design solutions for India’s leading enterprises. We are confident that Fabindia will benefit from the automated workflows offered by Unicommerce's technology while catering to their rising order volumes and growing customer aspirations.”


      First Published on Jun 26, 2024 2:39 PM

