GSS 2024 calls for sustainable development of emerging digital tech Standards

The Fifth Global Standards Symposium (GSS-24) concluded today in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone as the event took place for the first time in the Asia-Pacific region.

Organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and hosted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, the symposium attracted a record 1,500 policymakers, innovators, and experts worldwide to discuss the future of digital transformation and the essential role of international standards in fostering the next wave of emerging technologies.

Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, addressed the closing ceremony, highlighting India's achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the need for international standards to be inclusive and democratic, reflecting the needs of all regions and encouraging active participation from developing countries. "As we conclude this remarkable symposium, I am confident that the standards we establish are more than just technical standards, but they are moral compasses, guiding us towards a future of shared global progress," Dr. Chandra Sekhar stated, expressing India's commitment to collaborate with global partners on this journey.

Themed "Charting the Next Digital Wave: Emerging Technologies, Innovation, and International Standards," GSS-24 focused on a cohesive approach to the governance and standardization of emerging technologies. The symposium provided a high-level forum for discussions on pressing technological issues, with a particular emphasis on robust international standards for AI governance.

Inaugurated by Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, the event underscored India's role as a global hub for telecommunications and digital innovation. The discussions highlighted the importance of bridging the standards gap between developed and developing nations, ensuring equitable access to technology for all.

Key sessions explored the role of open-source technologies, blockchain-based authentication, and the transformative impact of AI and the Metaverse on public services. The symposium featured an AI Standards Summit, advocating for collaboration among developers to foster a more inclusive tech ecosystem.

Chaired by Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), GSS-24 marked India's leadership in the crucial dialogue. The symposium concluded with a powerful Outcome Document, emphasizing the vital role of international standards in driving digital transformation globally.

Key outcomes included:

1. Driving Digital Transformation: International standards are essential for global digital transformation.

2.Uniting Global Leaders: Industry giants and policymakers engaged in discussions on standards' impact on technology.

3. Innovation Through Standards: The AI Standards Summit showcased how consensus-based standards can enhance technological advancements.

4. Bridging the Gap: The symposium called for bridging the standards gap to ensure equitable access to technology.

5. Harnessing AI and the Metaverse: Emphasis on the potential of AI and the Metaverse in public services and urban planning.

6. Accelerating SDGs: The role of international standards in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals was highlighted.

7. High-Level Dialogues: Collaboration among industry leaders focused on future innovation and digital public infrastructure.

8. Establishing AI Governance: A call for robust standards for AI governance and initiatives like AI for Good.

9. Empowering Open Source: Recognition of open-source software's role in innovation and inclusivity.

10. Celebrating Smart Cities: Acknowledgment of cities excelling in sustainable initiatives, reinforcing commitments to smart city initiatives.