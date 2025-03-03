Google co-founder Sergey Brin pushes for 60-hour workweek to boost AI productivity

In the age of Artificial Intelligence, Google co-founder Sergey Brin has asked employees, working on Google's Gemini AI model, to embrace a 60-hour workweek.

According to a report by The New York Times, Brin, in an internal memo, said that Google can lead in generated artificial intelligence where machines can surpass humans if employees work harder.

The NYT report mentioned Brin's statement, saying, "60 hours a week is the sweet spot of productivity". He added that working above 60 hours could lead to burnout.

However, working less than 60 hours or doing the bare minimum is "unproductive" and "demoralizing to everyone else".

Brin's statement does not officially reverse Google's existing return-to-office policy, he emphasized only working a 60-hour workweek to boost productivity.

At present, Google has allowed three days of in-person work.

Brin said, "I think we have all the ingredients to win the race, but we are going to have to turbocharge our efforts".

He stressed leveraging Google's AI for coding, suggesting that AI-driven self-improvement is crucial for achieving AGI.

Brin requested the Gemini team to become "the most efficient coders and AI scientists in the world by using the artificial intelligence of Google".

Brin's statement has come as AI platforms like China's DeepSeek and rival ChatGPT have frenzied the market with their astounding results.