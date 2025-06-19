DoT Tightens Code of Conduct: Staff barred from political influencing in service matters

In a recent advisory, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a stern warning to its employees against utilizing political clout or external influence in decisions related to service matters such as transfers, postings, and promotions. The circular reinforces existing protocols under the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, emphasizing that any attempt to leverage political connections constitutes a violation of Rule 20 and will attract disciplinary action.

The advisory, dated June 17, said, "It has been observed that some government servants are attempting to influence service-related decisions, particularly transfers and postings, by soliciting political or external support, including through relatives or wards. This is a violation of Rule 20 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which expressly prohibits bringing or attempting to bring political or outside influence in such matters.

As per the Government’s decisions under Rule 20, a first-time violation invites formal advice; a second violation results in a written warning to be placed on record; further violations call for disciplinary proceedings under the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965. Representations from relatives are not to be entertained unless the employee is incapacitated or deceased. Further, as per GID (5) below Rule 20, references from MPs or other dignitaries will be presumed to have been solicited by the employee and dealt with accordingly."

This move echoes similar actions taken by other central bodies. For example, the Central Public Works Department issued a comparable caution in July 2023 when personnel were found lobbying for transfers via political networks . The DoT's new guidelines align with its ongoing effort to maintain impartiality and transparency across the organization.

"All ITS officers are hereby advised to refrain from any such practice and not to bring political and other outside influence directly or through their relative/ wards to further their service matters particularly in the matter of transfers/ posting."