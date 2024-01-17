Big tech layoffs: Google plans to cut ad sales team

Google has announced layoffs affecting over 1000 employees in engineering, hardware, and digital assistant teams as part of an ongoing effort to trim expenses and enhance operational efficiency.

According to media reports, the ad sales team is the latest division to face layoffs. Google has recently confirmed the elimination of a few hundred roles within this department. Google Customer Solutions team which sells ads to smaller businesses would reportedly become the core ad sales team.

A media report quoted Chris Pappas, the spokesperson of Google saying Google goes through a process to structure the ad sales team every year and the employees who have been impacted, will be given the chance to apply for open roles and for other positions at Google.