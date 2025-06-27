Meta signs new deals with Invenergy to add solar, wind power for data centers

Meta Platforms has struck four new agreements with renewable energy developer Invenergy to secure an additional 791 megawatts (MW) of solar and wind power, the companies announced on June 26, Thursday.

The deals are the latest step in Meta’s aggressive effort to power its growing network of data centers—including those supporting energy-hungry artificial intelligence applications—with 100% clean energy.

Meta’s latest contracts build on its existing relationship with Chicago-based Invenergy. Just last year, the two companies signed four separate deals totaling 760 MW of solar power. With the new agreements, Meta and Invenergy’s partnership now spans 1,800 MW of renewable generation capacity.

“These projects reflect our continued commitment to supporting our data centers with 100% renewable energy,” Meta said in a statement.

AI growth and clean energy The social media giant, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has been rapidly expanding its data center footprint to meet surging demand for AI-powered services and features. That growth has significantly increased Meta’s energy needs.

In response, the company has been signing long-term agreements with renewable energy developers to ensure its electricity consumption is matched with zero-carbon generation. Meta has previously announced deals with other large-scale solar projects, invested in a geothermal startup, and is even exploring partnerships with nuclear power developers to diversify its clean energy supply.

According to Invenergy, the newly contracted solar and wind projects will be built in Ohio, Arkansas, and Texas. The electricity they produce will be delivered to local power grids in those states.

While Meta itself won’t directly consume the electrons from these projects, it will receive the associated clean energy credits—formal certificates that prove the generation and delivery of renewable power. These credits will help Meta meet its public goal of ensuring that all of its data centers’ energy demand is matched with renewable energy on an annual basis.

"This is about supporting the grid and accelerating the transition to renewables while meeting our sustainability targets," Meta said.

Neither Meta nor Invenergy disclosed the financial details of the four new agreements.

Invenergy, one of the largest privately held renewable energy developers in North America, emphasized that its partnership with Meta represents one of the biggest corporate renewable energy procurement programs in the world.

“These agreements are a testament to the strength of our long-term partnership and our shared commitment to building a cleaner, more sustainable energy future,” Invenergy said in its announcement.

Meta’s growing portfolio of renewable energy contracts is part of the tech industry’s broader push to decarbonize its operations, especially as AI technologies fuel exponential increases in data center electricity use.