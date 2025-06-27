Amazon’s anti-counterfeit crackdown yields over $180 Million in penalties and criminal prosecutions

Amazon says its global efforts to root out counterfeit goods have now led to more than $180 million in court-ordered penalties and criminal prosecution of over 65 individuals worldwide, underscoring the scale of the company's anti-fraud operation.

The milestone was announced as Amazon marked the fifth anniversary of its Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU), which the retail giant launched in 2020 to combat fake products on its platform. Staffed by former prosecutors, investigators, and intelligence experts, the CCU has spent the last five years collaborating closely with law enforcement agencies and brands in 12 countries—including India, China, the United States, and the United Kingdom—to dismantle sophisticated counterfeit networks.

According to Amazon, the CCU has filed over 200 civil lawsuits since its inception.

“Our proactive approach, powered by AI and human expertise, blocks over 99% of suspected counterfeit listings before brands even need to act,” the company said in its statement.

Multi-Country Investigations and Major Busts Amazon highlighted several specific investigations to illustrate the CCU’s impact. In one high-profile case, the unit tracked counterfeit goods from a US-based seller back to manufacturers in China. The investigation culminated in a series of coordinated raids and the seizure of more than 2,100 fake products, ultimately securing a $1.1 million civil judgment against the scheme’s ringleader.

In another extensive operation, Amazon partnered with global jewelry brand Pandora to dismantle a counterfeit ring operating across nine European countries. That investigation stretched nearly three years and ended with criminal convictions in China. The primary offender was sentenced to more than three years in prison and faced significant fines.

Amazon said its CCU routinely works alongside more than 50 government agencies, including EUROPOL, US Homeland Security Investigations, and the City of London Police, to break up transnational counterfeiting operations that exploit the complexities of global trade and online marketplaces.

Amazon credited its ability to preemptively catch most fake listings to a mix of advanced artificial intelligence and human oversight. The company said its machine-learning systems screen millions of listings daily to detect suspicious patterns and sellers.

But technology isn’t the only weapon in Amazon’s arsenal. The CCU’s team of experienced investigators uses evidence gathered on the platform to build cases that can be shared with law enforcement, enabling arrests and prosecutions in multiple jurisdictions.

Supporting Brands with Tools and Partnerships Beyond direct legal action, Amazon said it is working to make the platform safer for legitimate brands. Tools such as Brand Registry and Transparency allow businesses to register their intellectual property, apply unique codes to genuine products, and quickly flag potential counterfeits.

These tools are designed to give rights holders more control over their brand protection on Amazon’s vast marketplace, where millions of sellers and hundreds of millions of products make policing abuse a formidable challenge.

“Fighting counterfeiting is a complex, global problem,” Amazon said, “but it’s one we’re committed to tackling through technology, enforcement, and collaboration.”