Google to change Bard's name to Gemini

Dylan Roussel, an android app developer went on to leak a company change-log which said ‘Bard is now Gemini’, a new model set out to compete with (artificial intelligence research organisation) OpenAI’s GPT-4 (large language model).

By  Storyboard18Feb 7, 2024 8:20 AM
The log, as mentioned in reports, stated that the tech company Google would voice chat with Gemini. This would be followed by a "Ultra 1.0" model with "Gemini Advanced," a paid plan feature. This feature offers the ability to upload files, similar to that of ChatGPT Plus. Available in over 150 countries or territories, the Gemini app will be launched soon beginning in the language English. (Image source: Unsplash)

Tech giant Google has plans to bring changes to its artificial intelligence models which also includes changing the name of Bard (conversational generative artificial intelligence chatbot) to Gemini.

Dylan Roussel, an android app developer went on to leak a company change-log which said ‘Bard is now Gemini’, a new model set out to compete with (artificial intelligence research organisation) OpenAI’s GPT-4 (large language model). However, no official comments have been made by the company on this front.

The log, as mentioned in reports, stated that the tech company Google would voice chat with Gemini. This would be followed by a "Ultra 1.0" model with "Gemini Advanced," a paid plan feature. This feature offers the ability to upload files, similar to that of ChatGPT Plus. Available in over 150 countries or territories, the Gemini app will be launched soon beginning in the language English.

In the coming months, Gemini Advanced will continue to expand with its new and advanced features. This includes expanded multi-modal capabilities, better coding features, followed by the ability to upload and analyse files, documents, data and more.

In December 2023, Google brought Gemini Pro into its AI chatbot Bard. Today, it is available in more than 230 countries and territories, and is available in 40 languages, out of which, nine are Indian. The languages are Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati and Urdu.


First Published on Feb 7, 2024 8:20 AM

