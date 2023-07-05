comScore

How it Works

Google's TrueView Ads misalignment: Adalytics research reveals how ad dollars are spent on non-compliant video units

Findings of the research suggest the practice has been going on since 2020.

By  Tasmayee Laha RoyJul 5, 2023 10:21 AM
Google's TrueView Ads misalignment: Adalytics research reveals how ad dollars are spent on non-compliant video units
An Adalytics research suggests that billions of digital ad dollars may have been spent on small, muted, out-stream, auto-playing, or interstitial video ad units running on independent websites and mobile apps, instead of the intended TrueView format. (Representative Image: Mitchell Luo via Unsplash)

There is a possibility that Google's TrueView skippable in-stream video ads have misled advertisers for years. A recent Adalytics research report has uncovered a potential misalignment in Google's TrueView skippable in-stream video ads, which may have misled advertisers, including Fortune 500 brands, the US federal government, and small businesses, for years.

Adalytics is a browser extension which claims to be working to improve ad targeting and consumer data collection

The report suggests that billions of digital ad dollars may have been spent on small, muted, out-stream, auto-playing, or interstitial video ad units running on independent websites and mobile apps, instead of the intended TrueView format.

Google's TrueView ads are designed to be skippable and audible, with video play initiated by active user engagement. However, the study reveals that significant quantities of TrueView ads were served in ways that did not meet Google's quality standards, such as being served muted and auto-playing as out-stream video or as obscured video players on independent sites. This raises concerns about the effectiveness of ad spending and the consumer experience associated with TrueView ads.

“Youtube and Google’s own policies state that TrueView in-stream ads must be skippable, audible, and initiated by viewer action. TrueView in-stream ad placement reports from brands and advertisers - including Fortune 500 brands - showed that in some ad campaigns, between 42 percent to 75 percent of TrueView in-stream ad spend was allocated to GVP (Google Video Partner) sites and apps which did not meet Google’s standards,” an excerpt from the report said.

As per Adalytics, brands that may have purchased muted, auto-playing, mis-declared TrueView skippable in-stream inventory include names like Samsung, Sephora, Macy’s, Disney Plus, Best Buy, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Office Depot, Pizza Hut, Microsoft, Instacart, IBM (Redhat), Ford, Honda, Vimeo, HBO Max and many others.

Some of the media agencies and media buying companies that appeared to have transacted muted, auto-playing, out-stream TrueView ads as per the same report are Interpublic Group (Matterkind, Initiative, Mediabrands), Dentsu (Amnet), Publicis (Audience on Demand, Precision), Omnicom (Accuen), WPP (Xaxis, Headlight, Essence) and Havas (Affiperf) among others.

Findings of the research say this mis-declared TrueView in-stream inventory goes back as far as 2020.


Tags
First Published on Jul 5, 2023 10:21 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings ranks no 1 in brand and business enterprise value: Report

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings ranks no 1 in brand and business enterprise value: Report

How it Works

Threads could add $8 billion to Meta’s annual revenue by 2025

Threads could add $8 billion to Meta’s annual revenue by 2025

How it Works

Generative AI can help companies engage and retain customers: NVIDIA’s Vishal Dhupar

Generative AI can help companies engage and retain customers: NVIDIA’s Vishal Dhupar

How it Works

Explained: What is fastvertising?

Explained: What is fastvertising?

How it Works

Disney explores strategic options in India amid Star India's fortunes shift: WSJ Report

Disney explores strategic options in India amid Star India's fortunes shift: WSJ Report

How it Works

GST Impact: 28% tax threatens grey market surge and stifles industry growth, stakeholders raise concerns

GST Impact: 28% tax threatens grey market surge and stifles industry growth, stakeholders raise concerns

How it Works

GST Council Imposes 28% tax on online gaming, horse racing and casinos

GST Council Imposes 28% tax on online gaming, horse racing and casinos

How it Works

Dukaan CEO called out for being insensitive after posting about replacing support staff with AI chatbot

Dukaan CEO called out for being insensitive after posting about replacing support staff with AI chatbot