Government ramps up crackdown on disguised betting ads targeting cricket and elections

The government is cracking down on disguised advertisements promoting illegal betting and gambling, especially during cricket seasons and elections. These ads violate guidelines set by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

Following a rise in betting app usage during the IPL and Lok Sabha elections, the CCPA is working with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to identify violators for legal action.

A March 6th CCPA advisory warned against all forms of advertising, promoting, or endorsing illegal activities like betting and gambling. It highlighted the illegality of betting under the Public Gambling Act, 1867, and the potential financial and social harm it poses, especially to young people.

The advisory also mentions efforts by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to caution media platforms and online advertising intermediaries against promoting betting and gambling platforms in India.

“The Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022, categorically prohibit advertisements of products or services prohibited under any prevailing law,” the advisory said.

It reiterated that the guidelines apply to all advertisements, irrespective of the medium used and warns celebrities and influencers that any engagement in the promotion or advertisement of online gambling and betting, given its unlawful status, renders one equally liable for participating in an illegal activity.