Same pay, different lives! Viral LinkedIn post sparks debate on urban lifestyle ROI

A seemingly light-hearted LinkedIn post has ignited a serious nationwide debate about how drastically lifestyle value changes based on the metro city one calls home, even at the same salary level.

The post, penned by a marketing executive, contrasts how annual incomes between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 50 lakh can unlock vastly different realities across Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. But beneath the humor, it touched a raw nerve, what is the true return on investment (ROI) when it comes to urban living?

In Delhi, the executive argued, Rs 15 lakh can stretch comfortably offering a spacious home, premium gadgets, and a nightlife that doesn’t end until the early morning. Move to Bengaluru and double that salary to Rs 30 lakh, and you get company perks, cab privileges and social events that wind down by midnight. But in Mumbai, even Rs 50 lakh may barely keep up with the cost of a compact apartment and a harried commute.

What followed was more than just social media banter. Thousands chimed in from tier-2 city dwellers claiming happiness on half the income, to Mumbaikars echoing how high salaries don’t always translate into high quality of life. The post became a proxy conversation about urban burnout, emotional well-being and how cities invisibly tax your time, space and peace of mind.