Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardaar Ji 3' breaks records in Pakistan amid boycott calls in India

While political tensions between India and Pakistan remain high, Sardaar Ji 3, the film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, has emerged as a cinematic flashpoint—celebrated across the border, yet controversial at home.
Premiering overseas on June 27, the Punjabi-language film has shattered records in Pakistan, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in the country with a day-one earning of Rs 3 crore, surpassing Salman Khan’s Sultan (2016). Videos shared by Diljit on social media capture jubilant reactions from packed Pakistani cinemas.
The controversy stems from Hania Aamir’s involvement and the film’s release amid strained bilateral relations following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor. Though Sardaar Ji 3 skipped release in India due to the sensitive timing, its overseas success has reignited debates around cultural exchange, nationalism, and the role of artists during political crises.
Diljit and the producers have repeatedly clarified that the film was shot well before the Pahalgam attack, specifically in February 2024, when geopolitical tensions had not yet escalated. “When this film was made, everything was fine,” Diljit told BBC Asian Network, adding that the decision to release it internationally was driven by producers’ business interests.
Despite this, industry backlash continues. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has threatened action against the singer-actor, while unconfirmed reports claimed he had been dropped from Border 2.