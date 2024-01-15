GreenCell Mobility to deploy 150 intra-city electric buses to Ayodhya

This fleet will play a role in providing intra-city transportation service to an estimated 2 million devotees within Ayodhya from mid-January to end of February, including the day of the ceremony and the surrounding days.

Devndra Chawla, chief executive officer & managing director of GreenCell Mobility, stated, "We are humbled and excited to be part of Ayodhya becoming an eco-friendly tourist hub, as we deploy our buses in the city. Our mission has always been to promote sustainable transportation solutions, and the government's decision to utilize electric buses for this grand occasion aligns perfectly with our vision. It's not just about ferrying passengers; it's about being a part of a collective journey towards a cleaner and greener future."