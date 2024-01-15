comScore

GreenCell Mobility to deploy 150 intra-city electric buses to Ayodhya

This fleet will play a role in providing intra-city transportation service to an estimated 2 million devotees within Ayodhya from mid-January to end of February, including the day of the ceremony and the surrounding days.

Jan 15, 2024
These buses were flagged off in Ayodhya by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath ji on 14th January’24.

GreenCell Mobility, a electric mobility solutions provider, announced that the director of urban transport selected Greencell Mobility as a partner to deploy 150 intra-city electric buses to Ayodhya for the momentous Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

Devndra Chawla, chief executive officer & managing director of GreenCell Mobility, stated, "We are humbled and excited to be part of Ayodhya becoming an eco-friendly tourist hub, as we deploy our buses in the city. Our mission has always been to promote sustainable transportation solutions, and the government's decision to utilize electric buses for this grand occasion aligns perfectly with our vision. It's not just about ferrying passengers; it's about being a part of a collective journey towards a cleaner and greener future."


