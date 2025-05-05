WAVEX 2025 emerges as a game-changer for M&E startups; facilitates direct investor engagement

ADVERTISEMENT
WAVEX 2025, the flagship startup initiative under the World Audio-Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), is rapidly establishing itself as a key platform at the intersection of innovation, entrepreneurship and investment in India’s media and entertainment (M&E) sector.
Inaugurating the event, Ashutosh Mohle, Joint Director at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), outlined the vision behind WAVEX, to nurture high-potential startups in the M&E space and provide a national platform for their growth.
The initiative has drawn significant interest from the startup ecosystem. Sandeep Jhingran, Chief Growth Officer at the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), shared that over 1,000 applications were received. “Thirty startups got the opportunity to pitch directly to investors, and over half are already in active follow-ups,” he said, highlighting the sector’s growing traction.
Investor sentiment at the event reflected optimism. Rajesh Joshi, Venue Partner at Warmup Ventures and a former startup founder, noted, “Life has come a full circle. We’re now speaking with 11 startups.” Mustafa Harnesswala, Founder of CABIL, pointed out the sector’s historical funding challenges but credited WAVES with helping shift perceptions. “We’re working on building a dedicated angel network for M&E and are also exploring collaborations with international governments,” he said.
The panel also addressed questions from the media. On content responsibility, Joshi cited “Giggle,” an anti-cyberbullying platform, as an example of innovation with social impact. On gender representation, Jhingran acknowledged the low participation of women founders but expressed hope for improvement in future editions.
With 30 startups participating in one-on-one investor pitches over two days, WAVEX 2025 is proving to be a crucial springboard for M&E innovators.