Happiness levels remain high in June 2024 with 77% citizens claiming to be happy: Ipsos Report

How happy were Indians in June 2024? More happy or less? Interestingly, overall happiness levels have stayed constant and high in June wave at 77%, like the previous month.

June wave shows that the cities and cohorts most happy were tier1 (88%), east zone(85%), north zone (84%) and west zone (83%) citizens; full time parents and homemakers (83%), 45+ age group (81%), low education citizens (80%), females (79%), SEC A (78%), SEC C (78%), SEC B (77%), males (76%), employed – part time/ full time (78%), tier 2 (76%), 18-30 years (77%) and 31-45 years (76%), high education (74%) among others.

Citizens dwelling in non-metros were happier (80%) vis-à-vis those residing in the metros (71%).

South zone residents continued to be the least happy, at 56%.

These are the findings of the Ipsos IndiaBus Happiness Survey, that is the monthly barometer of happiness of urban Indians.

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Parijat Chakraborty, Group Service Line Leader, Public Affairs, Corporate Reputation, ESG and CSR said, "Largely, majority of Indians are happy, across cities, cohorts and age groups. For a growing, emerging market like India, it is understandable as people are happy and filled with hope and aspirations and are driven. Monsoons in several parts of the country could have worked as a mood elevator, amplifying happiness; more so after a hot and prolonged summer season. And non metros are seeing a lot of improvement in infrastrucure, with a manageable cost of living, making it conducive for the citizens to lead a comfortable life and be joyful."

"Full time parents/ homemakers seem the happiest across all cohorts – spending time with children as they have their holidays and family, socializing/ outings and binge watching OTT at home, could be other reasons for their elevated happiness levels," added Chakraborty. Further, the survey showed, that in the June wave, urban Indians were the happiest about family (77%) (-2%), health (72%) (-2%), friends’ circle (70%) (-2%), economic conditions (66%) (+2%), colleagues/ business associates (68%) (+2%), employment/ work (65%) (=), neighbours (65%) (+1), situation of the country (62%) (-1%), situation of the world 58% (=).