Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis: 'India is prepared to lead the world as a creative superpower'

In his remarks at the first-ever World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) on May 1, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, "As we gather on Maharashtra Day—a day that marks not only the formation of our beloved state, but also celebrates its spirit of boldness, inclusivity, and forward-thinking—it is only fitting that we launch the Visionary Waves Summit in Mumbai. Mumbai, the entertainment capital of India and the cultural heartbeat of our nation, is a city where the roads are paved not only with gold dust, but also with stardust."

"WAVES proudly declares that India is prepared to lead the world as a creative superpower. This is more than just an event. It is a movement—inspired by the grand vision of our venerable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, whose leadership has elevated India’s status as an economic superpower and who now drives our nation’s creative renaissance. We have always believed that India’s next significant export is our imagination—our stories, music, innovation, and creative spirit," he added.

"Through WAVES, we are building a bridge between our rich cultural heritage and our limitless digital future."

Fadnavis further remarked on the two types of people in the audience today: The creators. The ones building the ecosystem for these creators. "And then there is a third, invisible force—the will of the Government, under the leadership of our Prime Minister to see this grand vision unfold."

He also thanked Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and said, "I would like to specially acknowledge the dynamic leadership of Union Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and his entire team, whose vision and commitment to integrating technology, policy, and creativity have been instrumental in making this dream a reality."

"The entertainment economy is the new development engine for Maharashtra and India. Today, content travels faster than any commodity, and culture is the most significant export of any nation in the digital era."

"Maharashtra stands proudly at the forefront of this revolution."

"As the workplace of Indian cinema and a thriving hub for digital content, music, animation, gaming, and immersive media, our state is shaping the future of global storytelling. The Government of Maharashtra is committed to nurturing this transformation by creating enabling policies, attracting global partnerships, and investing in world-class infrastructure, education, and innovation."

Fadnavis further stated, "With a 500-acre film city now being revamped into a next-generation global studio ecosystem, and a 120-acre media and entertainment city focused on animation, visual effects, and gaming, I commit to this stage today that we will deliver on both these objectives with tangible results in the next few months."

WAVES is a reflection of our belief that bold ideas, when backed by strong intent, can transform not just industries but lives, he said.