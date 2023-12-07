How game publishers can navigate in a post-cookie world

The world has been gearing up for a cookieless future ever since Google made the announcement about phasing our third-party cookies in 2020. This has set in motion a timeline that will conclude in cookieless ads and alternative revenue models for publishers by 2023- 2024.

Here is where native ads with their ability to facilitate contextual advertising step in. First, let us examine what phasing out of third-party cookies means and understand its implications.

Cookieless future and its effects on publishers

First, let's understand what third-party cookies mean. They are small pieces of code in a web browser that are created to track user data for advertising purposes. These cookies are present in the background when a user is actively browsing. They monitor users' online activities and track details like the websites frequented by the user, the products they look for, and other personal data- age, location, and gender.

Phasing out these third-party cookies can affect publishers in the following ways.

1. Loss of granular data: With the waning of cookies, publishers will lose access to detailed profiles of users and behavioral data. This will hinder their targeting efforts and make it hard to deliver personalized ads.

2. Monetization concerns: Game publishers heavily rely on targeted ads for revenue. Their inability to deliver tailor ads will disrupt their traditional revenue model, and lead to uncertainties in monetization strategies.

3. User experience impacted: The challenge of delivering non-intrusive and relevant ads is an imminent issue that all game developers will face. Intrusive ads can lead to a negative user experience, alienating them and impacting engagement.

Immersive ads: How can they counter the cookieless future

Native ads, which we will refer to as immersive ads henceforth, are ad formats designed to seamlessly blend into the platform they are served on. These ads are designed to appear as part of the app's interface. They are non-intrusive and help publishers connect with users through contextual ads. Here is how they can combat a cookieless future.

1.Contextual relevance without cookies: Immersive ads excel in contextual relevance as they can seamlessly align with the gaming environment without relying on intrusive user tracking. In essence, immersive ads can thrive in context without relying on user-specific data and tailor ads according to user preferences.

These ads leverage contextual relevance by understanding the context of the content they are placed within. They consider factors like keywords, themes, and the audience's interests to deliver ads that are more likely to resonate with users without needing specific user data.

2. Maintain user trust and privacy: Immersive ads mirror a game's aesthetics and flow and ensure ad effectiveness. Additionally, immersive ads can deliver ads based on first-party ads, enhancing user trust since their privacy is not compromised.

They are not reliant on tracking user behavior, they offer a more privacy-centric approach to advertising. As immersive ads operate within the parameters of the content's context, they do not compromise users’ privacy.

3. Customization capabilities: Immersive ads blend within the game's interface through subtle placements and ensure that ads do not feel out of place. These ads become organically part of the gaming experience and foster engagement without relying on intrusive user data.

Additionally, customizable immersive ads allow for A/B testing and optimization based on user response within specific gaming contexts. Game publishers can fine-tune their ad placements, formats, and content, maximizing engagement.

4. Adaptation to regulatory changes: Immersive ads rely solely on contextual targeting and not on individual data. This aligns well with evolving privacy regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which emphasizes minimizing the collection and use of personal data for advertising purposes.

Additionally, these ads can be designed to appear only when users explicitly opt in or engage with certain features. This aligns with regulations requiring transparent consent mechanisms, giving users more control over their data.

Further, without relying on individual user data, publishers can segment audiences based on contextual relevance within the gaming environment. This segmentation strategy ensures effective ad delivery while staying compliant with privacy regulations.

As game publishers chart their course through the post-cookie era, immersive ads emerge as a transformative force, reshaping the advertising landscape. These ads, seamlessly woven into the gaming experience, offer more than promotions- they craft narratives, elevate user engagement, and respect privacy boundaries.

This era is not just about navigation, it is an opportunity for reinvention, growth, and creating richer, more immersive gaming experiences.