Infosys dismisses another 195 trainees in 4th round of layoff since Feb 2025

In a fourth round of layoffs in 2025, IT giant Infosys has dismissed 195 trainees from a batch of 680 after the candidates failed in an internal assessment, Moneycontrol reported.
So far, the Bengaluru-based firm has terminated around 800 trainees since February 2025.
The IT firm terminated more than 300 trainees in February, 30-35 in March, followed by 250 trainees on April 18.
In an email on 29 April, Infosys told laid-off staff that they had failed to meet the qualifying criteria in the 'Generic foundation training program' despite "additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions and several mock assessments and three attempts," Moneycontrol reported.
Infosys is offering an alternative career option to the affected trainees, including 12 weeks of training for potential roles in Infosys Business Process Management (BPM), who were on-boarded after a delay of more than 2.5 years.
The company is sponsoring trainees, opting for the BPM course, and offering a one-month ex-gratia payment along with a relieving letter for the affected trainees.
Of those impacted trainees, around 250 have enrolled in upskilling programmes through upGrad and NIIT. Infosys has tied up with upGrad for BPM training and with NIIT for IT training.
The Karnataka Labour Department gave a clean chit to Infosys in February this year, saying there has been no violation of labour law by the company.
The officials from the department visited the campuses in Bengaluru and Mysuru to assess the situation following the reports of layoffs.
The department said, "They were all only trainees and some underwent training for three months. We cannot call it a layoff, so these labour laws are not applicable in such cases. A layoff applies when there is a regular employment".
Infosys has maintained that as per their policy freshers will not be able to continue with the organisation if they fail the assessment.
The country's second-largest software services exporter witnessed a marginal rise in attrition rate in the March quarter FY25 at mid and senior levels.
The attrition rate rose to 14.1% in Q4 FY25 from 13.7% in the December quarter. Infosys hired 15,000 freshers in the March quarter.