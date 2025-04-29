WAVES Summit 2025: Mukesh Ambani to lead keynote on building India’s global entertainment future

Jointly organised by the Central and Maharashtra governments and backed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, WAVES 2025 is envisioned as a landmark global summit for the media and entertainment (M&E) sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event, which seeks to position India as a global hub for content creation, investment, and digital innovation under the “Create in India” initiative.

Amid an impressive lineup of global and Indian dignitaries, Mukesh Ambani’s presence carries particular weight. On May 1, he will take the stage at Jasmine, Jio World Centre, to deliver a keynote address titled “Building the Next Global Entertainment Revolution from India.” The address will chart out a roadmap for India to emerge not just as a content-rich nation, but as a leader in shaping global entertainment trends.

Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, is expected to speak about the convergence of technology and storytelling, and how India’s scale, diversity, and creative depth can fuel a new era of global cultural influence.

His participation also underscores the increasing strategic importance of India’s M&E sector, which is projected to grow rapidly, driven by digital adoption, regional content creation, and rising global demand for Indian narratives.

WAVES 2025 (May 1- May 4) will feature top names from the global tech and entertainment industries, including Ted Sarandos (Co-CEO, Netflix), Neal Mohan (CEO, YouTube), and Adam Mosseri (Head, Instagram). Their presence, along with Ambani’s, reflects the Summit’s growing stature as a global forum for cross-sector collaboration and innovation in media.

In the lead-up to the event, PM Modi had convened a virtual meeting with key figures on the WAVES Advisory Board (in February), including Ambani, Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft), Anand Mahindra (Chairperson, Mahindra Group), and Ekta R Kapoor, among others. Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rajinikanth are also members of the board, underscoring the Summit’s ambitious scope.

Over its four days, WAVES 2025 will host a packed schedule of panels, keynote addresses, and thought leadership sessions. These will feature top creative talent—from legendary actors to filmmakers and musicians—engaging in dialogue about the evolution of cinema, storytelling, advertising, and digital content.

Highlights on the first day of the Summit include a star-studded opening day with sessions featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Mohanlal in a discussion titled 'Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India’s Soul' moderated by Akshay Kumar. Later, filmmaker Karan Johar will host the session 'The New Mainstream: Breaking Borders, Building Legends', which will feature SS Rajamouli, A R Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. It will be followed by 'The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will speak at the session 'Multiple Industries: Best Practices'.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur are part of the 'India's Creative Ascent: Conversations with M&E Leaders' session. UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy will deliver a keynote titled “Creative Bridges: Unlocking Power of Cultural & Digital Partnerships Between U.K. & India”.