IAMAI advises Google to not de-list any apps from Google Play Store

The association was responding to media reports which indicated that Google might go to the extent of removing 10 Indian companies' Apps from the Play Store for “non-compliance” with Google Play policy.

By  Storyboard18Mar 1, 2024 4:28 PM
The affected members of IAMAI are of the view that a substantive hearing of the case is pending before the Supreme Court of India, and Google should not take any coercive action during the pendency of the case. (Representative Image: Lauren Edvalson via Unsplash)

The association was responding to media reports which indicated that Google might go to the extent of removing 10 Indian companies' Apps from the Play Store for "non-compliance" with Google Play policy.

IAMAI is able to confirm that at least four of its members have received notices from Google. The affected members of IAMAI are of the view that a substantive hearing of the case is pending before the Supreme Court of India, and Google should not take any coercive action during the pendency of the case.

Recently, Walmart-owned PhonePe launched the much-anticipated Indus Appstore, a homegrown Android app store designed as a challenger to Google Play Store, to consumers in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market, as per a Moneycontrol report.

The launch also came amid an ongoing standoff between Google and some of the country’s top startups and internet firms over the former’s Play Store policies and commission fees.


