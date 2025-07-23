Registered periodicals, newspapers grew from 1.05 lakh in 2014-15 to 1.55 lakh in 2024-25: MIB

India’s media and broadcasting landscape has seen steady expansion over the last decade, with both traditional and satellite platforms experiencing growth.

Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L. Murugan highlighted the upward trajectory in the number of registered publications and private satellite television channels, alongside significant infrastructure developments to improve access in rural and remote regions.

According to the minister, the number of publications registered with the Press Registrar General of India (PRGI) has grown from 1.05 lakh in 2014-15 to 1.55 lakh in 2024-25.

While unveiling the Statistical Handbook on Media & Entertainment 2024–25 at the WAVE Summit in Mumbai May 3, 2025, the Minister had shared that the number of registered publications with the PRGI witnessed an increased from 5,932 in 1957 to 154,523 in 2024–25, reflecting a CAGR of 4.99%. The Publications Division also published 130 books in the same period on diverse themes ranging from children’s literature to science and biographies.

During Lok Sabha session on July 23, the Minister shared that private satellite TV channels have increased from 821 to 908 over the same period (2014-15 to 2024-25), reflecting the expansion of India’s dynamic media ecosystem. Complementing this growth is the widening footprint of Doordarshan’s Free Dish DTH platform, which now offers 92 private channels alongside 50 Doordarshan channels, the Minister shared.

As per MIB statistical handbook, the number of private satellite TV channels grew from 130 in 2004–05 to 908 in 2024–25. Private FM radio stations expanded from just 4 in 2001 to 388 in 2024. Community Radio Stations (CRS), which play a vital role in grassroots communication, also saw significant growth, from 15 in 2005 to 531 in 2025.

Doordarshan Free Dish expanded from 33 channels in 2004 to 381 in 2025, while Direct-to-Home (DTH) services now cover 100% of India geographically. All India Radio (AIR) stations increased from 198 in 2000 to 591 in 2025, extending AIR’s reach to 98% of the Indian population.

These services span various regional languages, ensuring accessibility for diverse linguistic audiences across the country.

A major component of this outreach is being executed under the Broadcasting Infrastructure & Network Development (BIND) Scheme 2021-26, the Minister highlighted.

The scheme aims to strengthen Prasar Bharati’s network across the nation, especially in underserved areas. As part of this effort, three new transmitters have been sanctioned for Himachal Pradesh, including a 5kW transmitter in Mandi and 1kW FM transmitters in Chamba and Dharampur.