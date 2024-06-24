Indians using a condom during their first sexual experience has risen 37 percent since 2006: Durex survey

The percentage of people in India using a condom during their first sexual experience has risen by 37 percent since 2006, to 59 percent in 2024, according to Durex’s latest Global Sex Survey.

Durex is now present at 2 billion sexual occasions globally each year and, over the last two decades, more than 118,000 people across the world have participated in its Global Sex Survey. The latest 2024 edition was conducted in 36 countries.

The fourth edition of the world's most comprehensive sexual health and wellbeing survey, in celebration of Durex’s 95th anniversary, found that condoms remain the most popular method of contraception, especially with first timers. Globally, 55 percent of respondents used condoms during their first sexual experiences, up 34 percent from 2006.

This is especially important because those who use condoms during their first sexual experience are nearly three times more likely to continue using them in the future.

Greater sexual satisfaction

The latest data has unveiled that levels of sexual satisfaction have increased across the world, as 57 percent of respondents stated they are emotionally satisfied and 56 percent said they were physically satisfied with their sex lives, marking a 12 percent rise in emotional satisfaction and a 21 percent rise in physical satisfaction since 2006.

India recorded the highest rates of satisfaction globally, as 76 percent stated they were satisfied physically and 73 percent reported being satisfied emotionally. However, Durex’s latest results also show that men are 20 percent more likely than women to experience an orgasm ‘almost always’ or ‘always’ during sex.

Globally, those who are sexually active and use Durex across the world are 25 percent more satisfied with their sex lives than those who don’t. As the #1 condom and lube brand globally, Durex contributes to enhancing sexual pleasure and freedom – it will continue to do so through compelling and powerful communication and education.

Ben Wilson, Intimate Wellness Global Category Director at Durex-owner Reckitt, said: “It’s encouraging to see that so many people are enjoying a satisfying, fulfilling sex life in many of the countries who took part in this year’s survey. We know that intimate wellness can be a significant contributor to overall health, and we’re committed to ensuring everyone has a sex life they feel positive about. Durex has been a pioneer of innovation and cultural leadership for 95 years, and we’re only just getting started. With exciting innovations and an ever-increasing understanding of what consumers really want, the next 95 years will help us bring great sex to even more people around the world.”

This year’s results have revealed that globally those who are satisfied with their sexual wellbeing have better overall wellbeing too, as 51 percent of sexually satisfied people agreed that they feel healthier, 51 percent agreed they are more confident, and 65 percent agreed they feel happier.

Meanwhile, 54 percent of respondents strongly agreed that their sex lives are exciting, up 11 percent since 2006.

People who took part in the 2024 Survey are increasingly spicing things up in the bedroom too. The number of people who have bought a sex toy has grown by 46 percent and those using lube by 6 percent too when compared to results from 2017.

But it is not just in the bedroom that people are spicing things up. 11 percent of respondents in India stated that ‘sexting’ was also a part of their current sex lives with their partners. This rises to 15 percent amongst 25–34-year-olds and increases further to 16 percent of those who identified as Gay or Lesbian.

Loud and proud

Durex’s Global Sex Survey has also revealed that society is becoming more open to sexual diversity, with the number of respondents stating that it is acceptable to have a same-sex partner increasing by 34 percent globally since 2006. In India, it has risen by 13 percent.

Globally, 44 percent of respondents aged 18-24 identified themselves as “not fully straight”.

Durex is steadfast in its commitment to supporting everyone, everywhere in having great sex, and is proud of its role as an ally to its LGBTQ+ consumers, and the wider LGBTQ+ community.

Durex’s brand purpose is to provide the safety and freedom for you to pursue your sexual pleasure. In 2023, Pink News, a leading UK LGBTQ+ publication named Durex its Brand Ally of the Year, while Reckitt was awarded the Stonewall Gold Award and featured in its 2023 Top 100 Employers list.

The prevalence of pornography and experimentation

The prevalence of pornography continues to grow as the number of respondents globally who watched porn at least once in their life has increased by 15 percent since 2017. This increase is seen across both men and women, as women now account for 44 percent of viewers.