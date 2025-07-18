            
  • Home
  • social-media
  • from-infamy-to-focus-soham-parekh-moves-on-but-says-nothings-changed-since-moonlighting-scandal-75337

From Infamy to Focus! Soham Parekh moves on, but says ‘nothing’s changed’ since moonlighting scandal

“My life hasn’t changed one bit,” Parekh recently wrote on X, sharing a casual reply to someone asking how he juggled such intense workloads, “I love what I do. Lol... I don’t have anything else to do.”

By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2025 10:14 AM
From Infamy to Focus! Soham Parekh moves on, but says ‘nothing’s changed’ since moonlighting scandal
“I’m not proud of what I’ve done... but I did it out of necessity.” (Photo: X)

Soham Parekh, the Indian tech professional who drew global attention for working full-time at multiple startups simultaneously, says his life has remained largely unchanged since the controversy that made him a cautionary tale in Silicon Valley.

“My life hasn’t changed one bit,” Parekh recently wrote on X, sharing a casual reply to someone asking how he juggled such intense workloads, “I love what I do. Lol... I don’t have anything else to do.”

The episode unfolded last year when Mixpanel co-founder Suhail Doshi accused Parekh of deceiving multiple companies, including Y Combinator-backed startups by moonlighting across roles. Described by some as one of the boldest employment scams in tech, the scandal sparked widespread debate around remote work accountability, hiring due diligence and ethical lines in startup culture.

Parekh later admitted to the duplicity, citing financial struggles as the key driver. “I’m not proud of what I’ve done... but I did it out of necessity,” he told TBPN, revealing he worked nearly 140 hours a week at one point.

Now at Darwin Studios, an AI-driven media platform, Parekh says he’s choosing a clean slate. “They’ve put a bet on me, and I have a lot to prove,” he said, promising to focus solely on this new role.


Tags
First Published on Jul 18, 2025 10:14 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Felix Baumgartner, 'Fearless Felix' who jumped from the edge of space, dies at 56

Felix Baumgartner, 'Fearless Felix' who jumped from the edge of space, dies at 56

Social Media

What really happened at the Coldplay concert with Astronomer's CEO and HR chief

What really happened at the Coldplay concert with Astronomer's CEO and HR chief

Brand Marketing

OpenAI launches general purpose "ChatGPT Agent" for automated task completion

OpenAI launches general purpose "ChatGPT Agent" for automated task completion

How it Works

Centre pushes for urgent digital regulation, citing social media surveillance & cybercrime surge

Centre pushes for urgent digital regulation, citing social media surveillance & cybercrime surge

Digital

If YouTube, Netflix, Google have child filters, why don't quick commerce apps? Viral LinkedIn post sparks debate

If YouTube, Netflix, Google have child filters, why don't quick commerce apps? Viral LinkedIn post sparks debate

Digital

$8 bn trial kicks off against Meta leaders over Facebook data harvesting

$8 bn trial kicks off against Meta leaders over Facebook data harvesting

Brand Marketing

Labubu Doll sparks bizarre rumours, netizens link it to The Simpsons' infamous Pazuzu episode

Labubu Doll sparks bizarre rumours, netizens link it to The Simpsons' infamous Pazuzu episode