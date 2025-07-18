From Infamy to Focus! Soham Parekh moves on, but says ‘nothing’s changed’ since moonlighting scandal

ADVERTISEMENT
Soham Parekh, the Indian tech professional who drew global attention for working full-time at multiple startups simultaneously, says his life has remained largely unchanged since the controversy that made him a cautionary tale in Silicon Valley.
“My life hasn’t changed one bit,” Parekh recently wrote on X, sharing a casual reply to someone asking how he juggled such intense workloads, “I love what I do. Lol... I don’t have anything else to do.”
My life hasn't changed one bit pic.twitter.com/OpmPWguhoW— Soham Parekh (@realsohamparekh) July 16, 2025
The episode unfolded last year when Mixpanel co-founder Suhail Doshi accused Parekh of deceiving multiple companies, including Y Combinator-backed startups by moonlighting across roles. Described by some as one of the boldest employment scams in tech, the scandal sparked widespread debate around remote work accountability, hiring due diligence and ethical lines in startup culture.
Parekh later admitted to the duplicity, citing financial struggles as the key driver. “I’m not proud of what I’ve done... but I did it out of necessity,” he told TBPN, revealing he worked nearly 140 hours a week at one point.
Now at Darwin Studios, an AI-driven media platform, Parekh says he’s choosing a clean slate. “They’ve put a bet on me, and I have a lot to prove,” he said, promising to focus solely on this new role.
Read More: From Scandal to Second Chance! Moonlighting engineer Soham Parekh breaks silence, joins AI startup
Read More: Labubu Doll sparks bizarre rumours, netizens link it to The Simpsons' infamous Pazuzu episode