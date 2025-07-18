What really happened at the Coldplay concert with Astronomer's CEO and HR chief

What was supposed to be a night of music and magic at a Coldplay concert quickly morphed into an unexpected internet storm for tech firm Astronomer, according to media reports.

During a recent performance at the Gillette Stadium in Boston, a seemingly innocuous moment on the concert's 'kiss cam' spotlighted Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot to the audience - only for the duo's startled reactions to raise more than just eyebrows.

As the band's frontman Chris Martin encouraged crowd interactions, the camera zoomed in on Byron and Cabot, who were seen sitting closely. "Oh, look at these two," Martin said playfully. But what followed was far from the warm fuzzies Coldplay might have intended.

Byron quickly ducked out of the frame, while Cabot covered her face with her hands and turned away - prompting Martin to quip, "Oh, what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

That brief moment sent social media into overdrive.

The clip went viral across platforms, spawning memes, hot takes, and the now-ubiquitous hashtag #Coldplaygate.

The awkwardness - and the visible discomfort - sparked widespread rumours of a possible workplace romance gone public, with netizens speculating whether the pair were involved in something beyond their professional roles.

Who are Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot?

Andy Byron, who took over as CEO and director of Astronomer in 2023, has had a long-standing career in tech, though not without controversy - former colleagues have described him as a “toxic boss.” Kristin Cabot joined the $1.3 billion company as Chief People Officer in early 2024.

At the time, Byron had praised her in a press release, calling her “exceptional” and a “perfect fit” for the company’s culture.

Cabot, in her own onboarding post, expressed admiration for Byron and Astronomer’s leadership - adding another layer of intrigue to the now-scrutinised dynamic between the two.

Internet reacts - including Elon Musk

Adding to the chaos, none other than Elon Musk weighed in. Reacting to a post about the viral moment, Musk posted a "laughing out loud" emoji, further propelling the scandal into the spotlight.