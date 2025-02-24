India's Film Industry set for Rs 23.8 crore boost by FY26: Report

Khaitan & Co, in collaboration with FICCI, has launched Frames & Frameworks: 2025 Legal Guide. The report serves as a critical resource for industry stakeholders, offering insights into evolving legal frameworks, regulatory developments, and transformative trends shaping India’s USD 26.2 billion M&E sector.

As the sector undergoes rapid digital transformation, the report examines the impact of artificial intelligence on content creation, the rise of OTT platforms, and a changing regulatory landscape.

Sharing her perspective on the sector’s growth, Tanu Banerjee, Partner, Khaitan & Co said, The Indian Media & Entertainment sector has evolved significantly in the last few years, fuelled by technological advancements, digital adoption and government initiatives to enhance digital infrastructure. As the industry continues to transform, regulatory frameworks will also transform to address emerging challenges while balancing growth and innovation. This legal report aims to provide deep insights on prevailing legal and regulatory frameworks, and to assist in navigating through the dynamic landscape.”

The projected growth of India’s film industry is expected to reach INR 23.8 crores by FY 2026. The report highlights the role of government incentives and co-production agreements with countries such as France, Poland, and Russia in driving India’s emergence as a global filmmaking hub. It also underscores the rapid expansion of India’s online gaming market, set to reach INR 53.8 crores gamers by FY 2028, while analysing regulatory challenges, including taxation and real-money gaming laws.

Foreign direct investment remains a key theme, as the government continues to relax sectoral caps to attract global players. The report assesses recent policy shifts, particularly in non-news television channels and foreign journal publications, which have created new investment opportunities. While regulatory complexities persist in news and current affairs, India’s diverse content landscape and massive audience base make it an attractive market for global investors.

The report also highlights the evolving legal landscape of personality rights and succession planning for celebrities. As judicial precedents shape protections for celebrity personas, balancing these rights with artistic freedom remains crucial. Additionally, with digital advancements redefining brand legacies, structured succession planning ensures seamless wealth transfer and IP protection.