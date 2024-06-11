Jyotiraditya Scindia takes charge as Minister of Communications

Under Modi 3.0, Jyotiraditya Scindia took charge of Ministry of Communications. He has also been appointed as the Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.

In the previous Modi government, he was the Aviation Minister. In his new role, he takes over Ashwini Vaishnaw who has been allocated the Information & Broadcasting, Railways and IT.

While speaking with media, he said that both the telecom division as well as the India post division have a tremendous role to play at the global stage as well as on the local stage.