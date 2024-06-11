            

      Jyotiraditya Scindia takes charge as Minister of Communications

      In the previous Modi government, he was the Aviation Minister. In his new role, he takes over Ashwini Vaishnaw who has been allocated the Information & Broadcasting, Railways and IT.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 11, 2024 3:56 PM
      Jyotiraditya Scindia has also been appointed as the Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.

      Under Modi 3.0, Jyotiraditya Scindia took charge of Ministry of Communications. He has also been appointed as the Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.

      While speaking with media, he said that both the telecom division as well as the India post division have a tremendous role to play at the global stage as well as on the local stage.

      As the new telecom minister, not only does he have to look at completing the 5G spectrum auction scheduled to be held later this month, but he will also have the challenge of reviving state-run telecom firm BSNL and settling the debt issues of MTNL.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 11, 2024 3:56 PM

