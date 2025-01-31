            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • lifestyle-choices-workplace-culture-vital-for-indias-economic-growth-govt-55198

Lifestyle choices, workplace culture vital for India's economic growth: Govt

FM Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized that a better workplace culture will lead to better mental well-being. It also states that lifestyle choices and family situations also play a significant role in mental well-being

By  Storyboard18Jan 31, 2025 5:47 PM
Lifestyle choices, workplace culture vital for India's economic growth: Govt
Low levels of mental well-being are worrying, and the ramifications of these trends on the economy are equally disturbing, the Economic Survey pointed out

The Economic Survey 2024-25 has stressed good lifestyle choices, positive workplace culture, and family situations to make India's economic ambitions come true.

The Survey, which was tabled in Parliament on Friday by the Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that the increase in mental health issues in children and adolescents is often linked to the overuse of the internet and, specifically, social media. Giving reference to Jonathan Haidt’s book ‘The Anxious Generation: How the great rewiring of children is causing an epidemic of mental illness’ Survey emphasizes that the arrival of the “phone-based childhood” is rewiring the very experience of growing up.

The FM emphasized that a better workplace culture will lead to better mental well-being. It also states that lifestyle choices and family situations also play a significant role in mental well-being.

The Economic Survey states that individuals who rarely consume ultra-processed or packaged junk food have better mental well-being than those who regularly do. It also says that those who rarely exercise, spend their free time on social media, or are not close to their families have worse mental well-being, and spending long hours at one’s desk is equally detrimental to mental well-being.

Low levels of mental well-being are worrying, and the ramifications of these trends on the economy are equally disturbing, the Economic Survey pointed out.

Additionally, it underscored that hostile work cultures and excessive hours spent working at the desk can adversely affect mental well-being and ultimately put the brakes on the pace of economic growth.

The government's economic survey emphasized the need for school and family-level interventions to encourage healthy pastimes meeting with friends, playing outside, and investing time in building close family bonds.

The document also stated that it is about time to find viable, impactful preventive strategies and interventions as India’s demographic dividend is riding on skills, education, physical health, and, above all, the mental health of its youth.


Tags
First Published on Jan 31, 2025 5:46 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Economic Survey highlights need for flexible labour laws to promote growth

Economic Survey highlights need for flexible labour laws to promote growth

How it Works

News remains most popular genre in APAC with 40% HOV share; monetization of Kids channels remains lowest

News remains most popular genre in APAC with 40% HOV share; monetization of Kids channels remains lowest

How it Works

The Outpost: Why Indian advertising leaders seem to struggle for global recognition

The Outpost: Why Indian advertising leaders seem to struggle for global recognition

How it Works

Food delivery boom: Cloud kitchens to drive multi-brand success in India’s $80 billion market, reveals Redseer

Food delivery boom: Cloud kitchens to drive multi-brand success in India’s $80 billion market, reveals Redseer

How it Works

Auto sector seeks GST revision, inclusive schemes for EVs, bold incentives from Union Budget 2025

Auto sector seeks GST revision, inclusive schemes for EVs, bold incentives from Union Budget 2025

How it Works

One in every two cars to be battery electric in 2035 globally; local brands to lead charge in India

One in every two cars to be battery electric in 2035 globally; local brands to lead charge in India

How it Works

Indian employees prioritize family over career advancement; 41% take on side gigs to offset inflation: Indeed

Indian employees prioritize family over career advancement; 41% take on side gigs to offset inflation: Indeed