Liquor cos to approach FSSAI for separate standard for Indian single malt whisky

Homegrown Indian liquor makers are reportedly planning of approaching the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for a separate standard for the Indian single malt whisky as they gain international recognition.

According to a PTI report, the industry is also planning to apply for a geographical indication tag to enhance its credibility.

Amidst the growing trend of premiumisation, the segment is witnessing more than 30% of growth and is rapidly scaling, while winning international accolades.

A different standard, according to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), will help maintain the sanctity and reputation of Indian single malt whisky, which is now exported to 60 countries.

According to CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer, the definition of FSSAI is that it should be malt-based, but it does not define single malt.

Single malt whisky means that it should come from single distillery and not multiple ones. He added that those not following proper standards should be restrained from claiming themselves as Indian single malt whisky, the report added.

"We believe that FSSAI should amend its regulations to include a separate standard applicable to Indian single malt whisky. This way, producers who are not following the required standards can be restrained from calling it Indian single malt whisky. It will also help maintain the sanctity and reputation of Indian single malt whisky," he said.